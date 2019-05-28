ICC World Cup 2019: Shane Warne hits out at MS Dhoni’s critics, speaks about his retirement

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has backed MS Dhoni to play a pivotal part in India’s World Cup campaign. The leg-spinner also questioned the critics for speculating too much about his retirement and believed that for a player, who is as good as Dhoni, there should be no such talk.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019

“MS Dhoni has been a terrific servant for Indian cricket, he has given his everything to Indian cricket. I can’t believe some people questioned that MS shouldn’t have been there for the World Cup. The thing about retirement is that it is better they say why are you than why don’t you. Dhoni is the only person who knows when the right time is and as a player you know. And whether that is after the World Cup or five years after the tournament he will know when the right time is. Dhoni can retire whenever he wants because he has been that good,” Shane Warne told IANS.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar picks his ‘surprise’ package of the tournament

After a rather mediocre 2018, the former Indian captain hit form this year. In nine matches this year, Dhoni has scored 327 runs at an average of 81.75 with a high-score of 87 not out. He was brilliant for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and remains one the best wicket-keepers currently. He peeled off 416 runs in 15 matches (12 innings) at an average of 83.20 and a strike rate of 134.62.

Also, his inputs from behind the stumps is invaluable to the Indian team and skipper Kohli has spoken about the value of his presence in the side.

First Published: May 28, 2019 08:35 IST