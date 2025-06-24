‘I’d be called Harry Brook...’: India batter pays price for sharp retort to England’s sledging; gets dismissed instantly

There was a similarity in the way India's two innings in Leeds went about. Both instances saw the top-order scoring centuries, with five such scores witnessed, two of which belonged to Rishabh Pant as India amassed 835 runs across two innings. But it also witnessed a lower-order collapse. The final seven wickets in the first innings went for just 41 runs, while in the second, the last six wickets went for only 31 runs. Prasidh Krishna was dismissed for a duck

Prasidh Krishna was the last batter to get dismissed in the second innings on Day 4 of the Test match. He was dismissed for an 11-ball duck. But could the dismissal have been delayed? Well, a fresh clip published by the broadcasters on social media indicated that Krishna could have attempted to frustrate the England bowlers had he not been tempted by Harry Brook's sledging.

It happened on the penultimate ball of the 96th over when Brook, standing in the slip cordon, was heard telling Krishna if he could hit a six. "Can you hit big sixes?" Brook was heard on the stump mic. Krishna reacted to it, saying, "If I had to, I would be called Harry Brook." However, the act backfired quickly as Krishna attempted a maximum on the next ball against Shoaib Bashir, getting down on one knee and aiming for the cow corner, but ended up holing it out to Josh Tongue, who made a diving effort to dismiss the batter and put an end to India's innings.

India favourites in Leeds?

The target of 371, set by India, is indeed a tricky one. And with Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, leading the attack, India might count themselves as the favourites. The hosts will be aiming to claim their first win at the venue in 23 years, having last won under Sourav Ganguly in 2002, a win that helped them end the series on a 1-1 draw.

However, Headingley has witnessed 350-plus targets being chased successfully 19 times, the last being in the 2019 Ashes series by England. Not to forget, England had chased down 378 in Birmingham against India in 2021.