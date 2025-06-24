ICC punishes Rishabh Pant for 'showing dissent' at umpire during India vs England Leeds Test - Here's what happened

India’s wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who has had an impressive outing at Headingley, scoring two centuries in the opening Test match against England, was handed an official reprimand on Monday for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the match. Pant was punished for his outburst at the on-field umpire during England’s first innings with the bat. Rishabh Pant (L) complains about the shape of the ball to Australia's umpire Paul Reiffel (R) on day 3 of the first cricket test match between England and India (AFP)

The India vice-captain was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.” He was also handed one demerit point, which was added to his disciplinary record. It was his first offence in 24 months.

What had happened between umpire and Rishabh Pant on Day 3?

The incident unfolded after the penultimate delivery of the 61st over during England’s first innings on Sunday. Following a boundary off Mohammed Siraj by Harry Brook, Pant appeared visibly displeased with the condition of the ball. He walked up to the umpire for an inspection. Paul Reiffel examined it with the ball gauge and, seemingly satisfied with its shape, handed it back. But Pant, looking clearly frustrated, flung the ball back-handed to the ground and walked away abruptly — drawing loud boos from the English crowd.

With Pant admitting to the offence and accepting the sanctions proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, there was no disciplinary hearing. The charges were brought in by the on-field umpires, Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, along with the third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and the fourth umpire, Mike Burns.

According to the rules, a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct leads to a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The opening game in Leeds is evenly balanced despite the home team being set a target of 371 after centuries from Pant and KL Rahul in the second innings on Day 4. England remained unscathed at stumps on Day 4, and hence will need 350 runs to win the contest on Day 5, with all 10 wickets intact.