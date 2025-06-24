Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Abbas spark rare India-Pakistan moment in county clash; dismissal clip stirs the internet

Trent Bridge in Nottingham witnessed a rare moment on Monday when Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan and Pakistan bowler Mohammad Abbas combined to pick up a stunning wicket in the ongoing County Championship match between Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire. The clip sent the internet abuzz just months after the military showdown between India and Pakistan following the horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. Ishan Kishan and Mohammad Abbas are currently part of Nottinghamshire

After a long stint with Hampshire, Abbas moved to Nottinghamshire for the 2025 season, and that confirmed he would share the dressing room with the India wicketkeeper-batter, who agreed to participate in a bid to earn his place back in the national side in all three formats.

In the video that went viral on social media, Abbas and Ishan combined to dismiss Yorkshire opener Adam Lyth for a golden duck that gave Nottinghamshire the perfect start to defending their first-innings total of 487. The Pakistan fast bowler dished out a length ball round the wicket to Lyth, angling it down to the off stump. But the ball sharply nipped away, took the outside edge as the batter looked to defend, and Ishan completed the formality behind the stumps.

Earlier in the match, the hosts scored 487 runs in the first innings where Ishan sent a reminder to the BCCI selection committee with his knock of 87 off 98. Four other fifty-plus scores were witnessed - captain Haseeb Hameed (52), Ben Slater (96), Liam Patterson-White (87) and Dillon Pennington (61).

Abbas' wicket gave the hosts a perfect start, before Finlay Bean stabilised with a 99-run stand alongside James Wharton en route to his unbeaten knock of 86. Yorkshire ended Day 2 at 154 for three, trailing by 333 runs.

Why was this a rare moment?

Only six times in history have an Indian and a Pakistani player shared the dressing room in county cricket. The first of its kind happened in the 1970s, when Bishan Singh Bedi was part of the Northamptonshire squad alongside Mushtaq Mohammad and Sarfraz Nawaz. The turn of the century saw three other instances, all for Surrey - Zaheer Khan and Azhar Mahmood in 2004, Harbhajan Singh and Azhar Mahmood/Mohammad Akram in 2005 and Anil Kumble and Azhar Mahmood/Mohammad Akram in 2006. In 2022, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan were part of the Sussex outfit.