‘If I don’t score runs, I become a burden’ - Chris Gayle bids bitter farewell to MSL

cricket

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 19:38 IST

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle asked reporters to not blame him for Jozi Stars’ disastrous campaign this year. The cricketer spoke to reporters after his side lost from a winning position against Tshwane Spartans. The 40-year-old, who was playing his final match in the tournament before travelling back to the Caribbean, said that he has always been blamed for a team’s loss if he fails to perform in one or two days. “I am not talking for this team only. This is something I have analysed over the years playing franchise cricket. Chris Gayle is always a burden if I don’t score runs, two, three, four times,” he said.

“It seems like that one particular individual is the burden for the team. And then you will hear bickering. I am not going to get respect. People don’t remember what you have done for them. I don’t get respect,” he added.

Gayle further went on to add that he gets no respect if he fails. “And I am not talking about this franchise. I am talking generally. Even from players as well, I am talking. Players, management, head of management, board members. Chris Gayle never get no respect. Once Chris Gayle fails, it’s the end of his career, he is no good, he is the worst player and all these other things. I’ve generally overcome these things and I expect these things and I have lived with these things.”

Stars have lost all their six matches so far. In the first five games, the left-handed batsman scored 47 runs. In his final game, he managed to get 54 off 28 balls but failed to take his side to a win. The Stars were 122/3 in the 14th over while chasing 156, but then lost seven wickets for just 13 runs in the next 29 deliveries to go all out for 135.

Speaking on the match, Gayle said: “It was bad, bad to watch. Everyone will be hurt from such a thing. I am hurt from a personal point of view. I really wanted to win. I thought this was the one but it wasn’t meant to be again.”