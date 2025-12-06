'I’m very bad at DRS and Rohit Sharma keeps pulling my leg’: Kuldeep Yadav’s hilarious confession after Vizag banter

Rohit Sharma's relationship with Kuldeep Yadav was at full display during the series-deciding third and final ODI vs South Africa in Vizag, on Saturday. Having stepped down from India's captaincy, Rohit had to intervene and stop Kuldeep Yadav at least thrice from putting pressure on stand-in skipper KL Rahul for a shot at DRS. India's Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav interact.(PTI)

Rahul didn't have to say much to Kuldeep, and Rohit managed Kuldeep's excitement. Helped by Virat Kohli, the pair also pulled Kuldeep's leg in between the 43rd and 45th over of the South African innings when Kuldeep was denied a shot at a DRS review thrice against Lungi Ngidi.

In the final ball of the 43rd over, Kuldeep's delivery hit Ngidi's pads, and he began to pressurise Rahul as there were two more reviews left for India. Rohit simply gestured to Kuldeep to go back to the bowler's mark, and Rahul didn't have to go for the review. In the next over, there was another big appeal when Ngidi yorked himself, and the umpire didn't budge. Kuldeep began to beg for a review again, and in response, Rohit began to laugh as Rahul began to walk towards the other end. Kohli, at mid-wicket, joined the banter too.

The banter continued in Kuldeep's next over, too, and he was denied a review again. Speaking to the broadcasters after the first innings, Kuldeep was asked about his DRS banter with Rohit.

‘Rohit Sharma keeps pulling my leg’: Kuldeep Yadav

The Indian spinner said, "In the DRS, I am someone who is very bad and he keeps pulling my leg. If the ball hits the pad, I feel like every ball is a wicket. When you have a former captain ... KL has been really good behind the wicket and especially in DRS calls, as a bowler you feel like every not out is out, so you have to have those people around you to guide you to just calm you down."

Kuldeep ended up taking a four-wicket haul, and now he has five four-wicket hauls vs South Africa, the most by an Indian bowler against any team in ODIs.