In times of coronavirus: Shadow practicing, meditation - Indian wicket-keeper staying busy in self isolation - WATCH

In these times of coronavirus, when cities are going into lockdown, public places are being shut down and global sports has come to a halt, what can an athlete or sportsperson do to stay busy. Mind you it is not easy for people used to a busy life to suddenly isolate themselves from the world. But one must do it in these trying times for the greater good of humanity.

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, who is also the captain of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, is staying his best to stay connected with his beloved sports even when he is away from it. KKR posted a video on their Twitter handle in which Karthik can be seen shadow practicing and doing meditation. Karthik also had a message for everyone.

“As you can see, this is all I have been doing in the last two-three days. I really miss my sport but I am trying to do everything to stay connected to the sport and trying to do everything that is part of the sport,” Karthik said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle.

“These are the three things that I have been doing in the last three days -- social distancing (stay at least six feet away from everybody), wash your hands (sanitise them) and stay home and stay safe (as much as possible).

“Remember, it’s not just about taking care of ourselves; it’s also to take care of everyone around ourselves,” he added.

Various other Indian cricketers have been urging citizens across the country to adhere to the government guidelines and stay at home in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer tried to keep the morale and mood of fans up by showing some magic tricks, a video posted by BCCI shows.