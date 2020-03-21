Javed Miandad picks favourite Indian cricketer, names best quality

cricket

Indian cricket has seen a rise in recent years due to the immaculate effort put in by the players and the staff. They are currently the best Test side in the world while being second in the ICC ODI Rankings. Team India is seen as a pioneer in world cricket due to their consistent performances in the past few years. Players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja have risen to the occasion and taken India to new heights.

So who is Pakistan legend Javed Miandad’s favourite Indian cricketer? The rivalry between India and Pakistan is known to all but there has always been a mutual respect between cricketers of both the nations.

Miandad revealed that Virat Kohli is his favourite cricketer from the Indian cricket team as he loves how he bats.

“I was asked who is the best in the Indian cricket team, so I choose Virat Kohli,’ Miandad said on his Youtube channel.

“I don’t have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible.

“Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast-bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn’t play spinners well.”

“He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class.”

Miandad is the same off the field as he was on the field, straight forward and impactful. One of the most successful batsmen to have come out of Pakistan, Miandad on Wednesday tore into the Pakistan Cricket Board for giving a long rope to ‘non-performing’ players, saying that no player from the current Pakistan side can find a place in teams like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, and India.

“I want to ask them is there anyone from Pakistan who can replace players in teams like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, and India?

“None of our batsmen can play in these teams. We have bowlers but none in the batting line-up.

“This world runs on a daily basis and wages. Score runs today, take the money and go. Score runs tomorrow then we will again pay you money. You are a professional, if you don’t work or score runs then why take money? This is the job of the Pakistan Cricket Board. They need to ensure that nobody takes the cricket team for granted,” Miandad said on his Youtube channel.