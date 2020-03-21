e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Requires few silly people to lose the fight’: Harsha Bhogle slams people for ‘partying’ amid coronavirus pandemic

‘Requires few silly people to lose the fight’: Harsha Bhogle slams people for ‘partying’ amid coronavirus pandemic

According to the health ministry’s latest figures, 222 people have been infected with the virus in India with a sudden spike in the numbers over the last couple of days.

cricket Updated: Mar 21, 2020 08:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harsha Bhogle
Harsha Bhogle(Twitter)
         

India cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Sunday slammed people for continuing to party amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to the health ministry’s latest figures, 222 people have been infected with the virus in India with a sudden spike in the numbers over the last couple of days. In a tweet, Bhogle slammed literate people for continuing to engage in social gatherings.

“It is so disappointing when so many people are trying so hard and stupid, literate people coming from infected areas go around partying,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Me vs COVID-19’ - Darren Sammy sports unique airport look amid coronavirus scare

“A million people can do right but it requires a few silly people to lose the fight. Let us stay vigilant. We are in this together,” he added.

 

Bhogle’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the country to observe Janta curfew on Sunday in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. In the 30-minutes television address on Friday, which began at 8 pm, PM Modi started by highlighting the gravity of the situation - that coronavirus disease Covid-19 has affected more people than the two World Wars.

ALSO READ: Scotland cricketer Majid Haq tests positive for coronavirus

“The whole world is going through a very serious phase. Generally, whenever a natural crisis occurs, it is limited to a few countries or states. But the coronavirus outbreak has put the entire human race in crisis,” he said.

He also urged the countrymen to avoid stepping out of home unless necessary, and made a promise that there won’t be a shortage of essential supplies.

