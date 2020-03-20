‘Me vs COVID-19’ - Darren Sammy sports unique airport look amid coronavirus scare

cricket

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 17:27 IST

West Indies allrounder Darren Sammy, who was a part of Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi this year, first as a captain, and then as a coach, sported an unique airport look in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was suspended without the semifinals and final being played out, and Sammy was on his way home. From the airport, Sammy posted a video of himself, in which he was seen wearing a stylish shades and an air-filtering mask.

Also read: Shahid Afridi urges people to take precautions in times of coronavirus

In the video, Sammy’s face was completely covered and he was unrecognisable. “Me vs #covid_19”,” the cricketer captioned the video.

Sammy, then, also tweeted his experiences on the flight, and he expressed fear about passengers coughing in the flight. “I remember sometime ago when I was flying and some passengers killed me with farts now I’m flying and hearing ppl coughing I’m like oh lord why didn’t you fart instead,” he wrote.

I remember sometime ago when I was flying and some passengers killed me with farts 💨 💨💨 now I’m flying and hearing ppl coughing I’m like oh lord why didn’t you fart 💨 instead. #COVID19 #planeridesrightnow — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 19, 2020

He also shared a video of himself reaching home and spending time with his kids, while wearing the same mask and goggles. He was seen dancing in the video. “When they say I’m ok to self quarantine... Still gotta stay away as much as possible though. But at least I’m home doing my social distancing. HOME HOME HOME My kids will not like this one bit. No fun dad till 14 days,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday breathed a sigh of relief after all of its 128 coronavirus tests conducted the players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) turned out to be negative. Additionally, Multan Sultans underwent 17 coronavirus tests on Monday which were also negative.

All the 25 remaining foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective destinations.