‘If you stay safe, country will too’ - Shahid Afridi urges people to take precautions in times of coronavirus

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:31 IST

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Friday urged his countrymen to take preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country. In a video message posted on the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket, the former all-rounder asked people in the country to frequently wash their hands and maintain personal hygiene. “Health is wealth. We have to take some preventive measures to defeat coronavirus. While sneezing, coughing, and before and after having food we have to wash our hands properly,” Afridi said in the video.

“It is very important to use alcoholic sanitizer to sanitise your hands. Use tissue paper while sneezing and coughing and put it in dustbin. If you will stay safe the country will too,” he further added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday breathed a sigh of relief after all of its 128 coronavirus tests conducted the players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) turned out to be negative. Additionally, Multan Sultans underwent 17 coronavirus tests on Monday which were also negative.

Meanwhile, all the 25 remaining foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective destinations.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “It was absolutely critical for the integrity and credibility of the HBL Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, support personnel, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament, tested negative for COVID-19.”

