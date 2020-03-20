‘Samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka’ - Kevin Pietersen’s important message in Hindi amid Covid-19 threat

cricket

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:06 IST

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen sent out a special message in Hindi amid the coronavirus threat that has gripped the entire world. The virus has infected more than 2,00,000 people worldwide and led to over 9,000 deaths so far. In India too the pandemic has been spreading.

Pietersen took to social media asking fans to follow the government guidelines related to containment of coronavirus. He also revealed he was helped by Indian cricketer Srivats Goswami to put out the message in Hindi. Pietersen played with Goswami during his time with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ: ‘Insult to the great man’: Sunil Gavaskar slams BCCI official for alleged ‘insensitive statement’

Pietersen’s post read: ‘Namaste India, hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar.’

Namaste india 🙏 hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar 💕



My Hindi teacher - @shreevats1 🙏🏻 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 20, 2020

This roughly translates to: “Greetings India. Everyone is united in the fight against coronavirus and that everyone should listen to their government’s instructions and stay at home for a few days. This is time to be smart.”

ALSO READ: ‘Even if I die let India win World Cup’: When Yuvraj Singh fought illness to score crucial hundred against West Indies in WC 2011

The entire sporting calender has been shredded due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a year where several multi-national events were scheduled to take place. As far as cricket in the county is concerned, Team India’s bilateral series against South Africa was called off for the time being while the start of IPL has been pushed back to April 15 from March 29.

The country’s health ministry has repeatedly advised people to stay at home and on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated a nationwide self-imposed curfew on Sunday to help the containment efforts.