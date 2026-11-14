IND vs PAK LIVE Score Under-19 Asia Cup Final: India seek revenge, Pakistan aim to defend crown
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Follow latest updates of Under-19 Asia Cup Final from Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score Under-19 Asia Cup Final: India and Pakistan renew their rivalry in the Under-19 Asia Cup final on Saturday, with a ninth title in sight for the boys in blue. However, standing in their way are the defending champions, who beat India by 151 runs in last year's final. Aaryavir Sehwag and Ishan Sood have led India's charge in the tournament, but the team will need contributions from the rest of the batting line-up to overcome a strong Pakistan side. The defending champions, meanwhile, have match-winners of their own in Usman Khan and Rizwanullah. Hamza Zahoor, who scored a century against India in the group stage, will also be a key player for Pakistan as they look to retain their title.
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- 14 Nov 2026, 09:48:49 AM IST
Ishan India's best bowler in U19 Asia Cup
Ishan Sood has been among India's leading performers with the ball, using his pace to trouble opposition batters throughout the tournament. He has picked up 11 wickets in four matches and will once again be important for India in the final against Pakistan.
- 14 Nov 2026, 09:38:40 AM IST
Raichandani, Dravid need to fire
India will also need more from skipper Lakshya Raichandani, wicketkeeper-batter Anvay Dravid and middle-order batters Arjun Rajput and VK Vinneeth, who have yet to make a significant impact in the tournament.
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- 14 Nov 2026, 09:19:16 AM IST
India seek revenge
Pakistan beat India by 151 runs in last year's final to clinch their second title. India will be looking to put that defeat behind them and win the tournament for a record-extending ninth time.
- 14 Nov 2026, 09:10:26 AM IST
Usman, Rizwanullah standout performers for PAK
Usman Khan has led Pakistan's batting effort with 238 runs in the tournament, while pacer Rizwanullah has made his mark with 11 wickets. Hamza Zahoor is another player India will need to watch closely, with the wicketkeeper-batter having already scored a century against them in the group stage. He will be keen to produce another big innings in the final.
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- 14 Nov 2026, 09:00:26 AM IST
Sehwag leading the scoring charts
Aaryavir Sehwag has been the standout batter of the tournament so far. The son of former India opener Virender Sehwag has scored 303 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 101, including a century and two half-centuries, putting him at the top of the run-scoring charts.
- 14 Nov 2026, 08:45:29 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the India vs Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup final. It's a big day for both sides as India look to reclaim the title and extend their record to nine championships, while defending champions Pakistan will be keen to retain their crown. Aaryavir Sehwag and Ishan Sood have been among India's standout performers, but they will need strong support from the rest of the team against a quality Pakistan side. I, Aditya Maheshwari, will bring you all the live updates, key moments and talking points from the summit clash. Stay tuned!
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