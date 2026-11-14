IND vs PAK LIVE Score Under-19 Asia Cup Final: India seek revenge, Pakistan aim to defend crown

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score Under-19 Asia Cup Final: India and Pakistan renew their rivalry in the Under-19 Asia Cup final on Saturday, with a ninth title in sight for the boys in blue. However, standing in their way are the defending champions, who beat India by 151 runs in last year's final. Aaryavir Sehwag and Ishan Sood have led India's charge in the tournament, but the team will need contributions from the rest of the batting line-up to overcome a strong Pakistan side. The defending champions, meanwhile, have match-winners of their own in Usman Khan and Rizwanullah. Hamza Zahoor, who scored a century against India in the group stage, will also be a key player for Pakistan as they look to retain their title.