IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Gill, Pant hold key as India aim to tighten grip

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IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: India's captain Shubman Gill, right, and Rishabh Pant will resume their partnership on Day 2.

IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Day 1 was perfect for India as they posted 368/3 in 85 overs at Stumps. The match began with Shubman Gill winning the toss, opting to bat, and it proved to be the right decision. The players also adapted quickly to the demands of red-ball cricket after a long T20 season. Except for Yashasvi Jaiswal, every other batter made crucial contributions. KL Rahul and Gill registered stunning tons. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant managed half-centuries. There were some century partnerships too. The Indian batters worked hard in the hot weather. Afghanistan did put in a good effort, at least in the first two sessions. But they ran out of ideas in the final session and didn't choose to take the second new ball. That will be available on Day 2, and their bowlers will be fresher. On Day 2, India will look to continue with their consolidation, but also needs to be wary of a potential Afghan comeback attempt.

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