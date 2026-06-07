IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Gill, Pant hold key as India aim to tighten grip
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant will resume batting on Day 2 for India. Gill has already registered a ton and Pant has managed a half-century. The Afghans will look to get some early wickets.
- 10 Mins agoPreparation for SL, NZ
- 20 Mins agoSafi's two wickets for Afghanistan
- 32 Mins agoBatting bonanza
- 43 Mins agoGill reaches huge milestone
- 58 Mins agoHello and good morning!
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Day 1 was perfect for India as they posted 368/3 in 85 overs at Stumps. The match began with Shubman Gill winning the toss, opting to bat, and it proved to be the right decision. The players also adapted quickly to the demands of red-ball cricket after a long T20 season. Except for Yashasvi Jaiswal, every other batter made crucial contributions. KL Rahul and Gill registered stunning tons. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant managed half-centuries. There were some century partnerships too. The Indian batters worked hard in the hot weather. Afghanistan did put in a good effort, at least in the first two sessions. But they ran out of ideas in the final session and didn't choose to take the second new ball. That will be available on Day 2, and their bowlers will be fresher. On Day 2, India will look to continue with their consolidation, but also needs to be wary of a potential Afghan comeback attempt....Read More
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Preparation for SL, NZ
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: India are also treating this match as preparation ahead of their series agianst Sri Lanka, New Zealand later this year. They are playing their first Test vs Afghanistan, since hosting them in their first-ever red-ball fixture in 2018.
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Safi's two wickets for Afghanistan
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: For Afghanistan, Mohammad Saleem Safi took two wickets in 13 overs, and conceded 67 runs at an economy of 5.20. He took the wickets of Jaiswal (24) and Sudharsan (81).
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Batting bonanza
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Gill and Pant will resume batting for the hosts in the first session. Gill is unbeaten at 103* off 143 balls, and he also hit 11 fours and a six on Day 1. Meanwhile, Pant smacked an unbeaten knock of 50* runs off 70 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes. Rahul also got a ton on Day 1, hammering 100 off 165 balls, including 11 fours. Sudharsan registered 81 off 104 deliveries.
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Gill reaches huge milestone
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Day 1 also saw Shubman gill become the second-fastest Indian captain to get to 1000 Test runs. He also became the 11th player to do so for India. He got to the milestone in his 15th Test innings. Sunil Gavaskar reached the milestone in 14 innings, which is the fastest among Indian cricketers.
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Hello and good morning!
IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2! The match will resume at 9:30 AM, and all eyes will be on Gill and Pant as they resume their partnership. The Afghans need to stage a comeback, but they are also up against two world-class batters. Huge day ahead!