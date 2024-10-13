'At 96, I told Suryakumar that I'll smash but he said...': Samson reveals captain's message before record century

Two years back, when the Indian team had travelled to Kerela for a T20I match, a disappointed section of the home crowd chanted 'Sanju Samson' after the players boarded the team bus upon arrival in Thiruvananthapuram. Suryakumar Yadav, now the Indian captain of the T20I side, took out his mobile and showed a picture of the Kerala star, leaving the same crowd excited. India's Sanju Samson celebrates his century with captain Suryakumar Yadav during the third and final T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad(PTI)

The India captain has been an ardent supporter of Samson, and hence the 29-year-old was elated to have him at the opposite end of the crease when he notched up his second international ton and first in T20Is on Saturday during the third and final match of the series against Bangladesh.

The two forged a 173-run stand for the second wicket in just 69 balls, en route to which Samson became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to get a triple-figure score in T20I cricket as he smashed 111 off 47, while the captain scored 75 off 35.

Speaking to BCCI after the match, Samson recalled Surya's advice when he was batting on 96. He revealed that while he whished to smash the next ball out of the park, Suryakumar calmed him down and urged him to make the most of the hard-earned moment.

“When I was 96 I told Surya that I'll smash but Surya told me to go easy because you earned it. But I'm very happy with the kind of clarity I've received from captain Surya and Gautam bhai. They said play aggressively and be humble and that suits me well,” he said.

Despite the captain's advice, Samson smashed the very next ball for a boundary and completed his hundred in just 40 balls, the second-fastest by an Indian after Rohit Sharma (in 35 balls against Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017).

Suryakumar Yadav justifies message

In response to Samson's revelation, Suryakumar, who as well was part of the BCCI video shared on their official social media handle, admitted that he was elated watching the fireworks from the other end of the crease, which included five consecutive sixes against Rishad Hossain.

“He worked hard and he had to earn it with his selfless attitude. I'm really happy for you,” he said.

India's next T20I fixture is a tour of South Africa, between November 8 and 15, which will comprise four matches.