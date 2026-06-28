IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India opt to bowl; Sooryavanshi misses out, two debutants in XI

IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Can India bounce back in Belfast?

IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: After suffering a shock defeat in Belfast two days ago in their first game as defending T20 World Cup champions under new captain Shreyas Iyer, India will look to bounce back and level the series against Ireland in the second and final T20I at the same venue before embarking on a far more challenging tour of England next month. All eyes will once again be on whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives his maiden India cap, although that still appears unlikely. India are not expected to tinker with their playing XI unless forced by injury, and the hosts are also likely to stick with the same combination. ...Read More