IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India opt to bowl; Sooryavanshi misses out, two debutants in XI
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Follow Live coverage of the second and final T20I match of the series between India and Ireland in Belfast
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: After suffering a shock defeat in Belfast two days ago in their first game as defending T20 World Cup champions under new captain Shreyas Iyer, India will look to bounce back and level the series against Ireland in the second and final T20I at the same venue before embarking on a far more challenging tour of England next month. All eyes will once again be on whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives his maiden India cap, although that still appears unlikely. India are not expected to tinker with their playing XI unless forced by injury, and the hosts are also likely to stick with the same combination. ...Read More
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- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:45:35 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Playing XIs
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Here is the Playing XI for the two teams -
Ireland (Playing XI): Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:41:50 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Shreyas Iyer explain the two changes
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: "We’ve got two changes. Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav come in. Both are making the debut. So these are the two changes we’ve made," he said after winning the toss.
Why Shedge, top-scored for India A last month in a tied one-day game against Sri Lanka A, and has played under Iyer in the IPL? "He’s a powerful, destructive batter. Yes, he’s a sensational youngster who has been scoring runs in the domestic cricket and also in the IPL. He’s got tremendous amount of experience in the youth cricket. So definitely he’s performed in the A tours. So he’s getting, he’s reaping the benefits," the India captain said.
On speaking about Prince, he said he is not going to put much pressure on the LSG bowler. "Definitely it’s his first game, so I don’t want to put him under that much pressure. It’s important that he comes out here and experiences and gain the experience out of what is there to offer. And he must have seen the match, how we played in the previous game. So definitely he’s smart enough to adapt to it," he added.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:38:39 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: ‘Not a good cricketing decision’
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Sanjay Manjrekar, expert on Sony Sports, is not happy with the decision to hand the debut caps to Prince and Suryansh. He outlined that India had a middle-order batting issue and hence the second game was where they could have moved Ishan or Samson down the order and get Sooryavanshi in.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:33:34 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: TOSS TIME!
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India win the toss again, and Shreyas Iyer has opted to bowl.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:30:55 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Two debutants for India
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India will have two debutants in the second game against Ireland, and Sooryavanshi ain't one of them. Prince Yadav and Suryansh Shedge get their debut caps
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:22:31 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Expecting any change?
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: As said, India are unlikely to make any change right after the first T20I, although they could sider Prince Yadav in place of Prasidh Krishna, who conceded 57 runs in four overs.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:11:32 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Is it Sooryavanshi time?
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: The team management is unlikely to press the panic button just yet as hence the 15-year-old might just have to wait for his opportunity.
While fitting in Sooryavanshi, a much-anticipated move, will involve much complication in the current line-up, India are expected to assess and take the call when then reach England next month for a five-match series.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:01:51 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: What happened in 1st T20I?
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Playing their first match since their T20 World Cup triumph, India's star-studded top order failed miserably in Belfast as the reigning champions were bowled out for just 148, chasing 182. It was Ireland's maiden international victory over India last Friday.
It was hardly the start Shreyas Iyer would have envisioned on his return to T20Is after 963 days, and his first assignment as India's T20 captain.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 04:53:20 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: When does 2nd T20I start? Live streaming details
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: The second and final T20I starts at 6pm IST, with toss at 5:30 pm.
You can catch the the match Live on Sony Liv app or website. The match will also be aired on Sony Sports Network.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 04:46:43 pm
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Squads
IND vs IRE LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Here are the squads for the two sides -
India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (c&wk), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 03:54:49 pm
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and Ireland in Belfast. Stay tuned for more coverage.