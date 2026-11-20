KL Rahul remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand, but the opening batter was handed a lucky break in the seventh over of India's innings after the hosts decided not to review a not-out decision.

India's KL Rahul plays a shot during day two of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and India. (AFP)

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New Zealand would rue the costly error as Rahul is now set at the crease and will resume India's innings on Day 3, batting on 52. Had the hosts taken the review, Rahul would have departed for just five, and there would have been no 130-run opening stand between him and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

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The incident happened on the fourth delivery of the seventh over. Matt Henry wrapped Rahul on the pads, and there was a huge appeal from the pacer and the slip cordon. However, umpire Kumar Dharmasena didn't budge and gave it not out.

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Deep Dive Why was KL Rahul given a lucky escape against New Zealand in the first Test? Umpire Kumar Dharmasena turned down Matt Henry’s LBW appeal in the seventh over. New Zealand chose not to review the decision, although replays showed Rahul would have been out. What did the replays show about KL Rahul’s LBW appeal? The replays showed no bat was involved, the impact was in line with off-stump, and the ball would have hit the stumps. It was a “three reds” decision. How did KL Rahul’s escape affect India’s first-Test innings? Rahul went on to score an unbeaten 52 and shared a 130-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. India finished Day 2 at 159/1, trailing New Zealand by 209 runs.

{{^usCountry}} Tom Latham, the skipper, contemplated taking the review, but eventually decided against it, with one second left on the timer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tom Latham, the skipper, contemplated taking the review, but eventually decided against it, with one second left on the timer. {{/usCountry}}

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The replays then showed that New Zealand should have taken the review, as Rahul was plumb. There was no bat involved, and the ball tracker showed that the impact was in line with the off-stump, with the ball going on to smash the middle and off-stump. A classic three reds.

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Rahul was gone had the review been taken. Henry saw the replays on the giant screen and shook his head, throwing a towel away in disgust. He clearly wanted the team to take the review, but didn't get enough support from Latham and the wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

India's solid response

India ended Day 2 at 159/1, still trailing by 209 runs. Jaiswal and Rahul kept the New Zealand attack at bay for the majority of the contest. The duo became the first Indian opening pair since 1994 to register a 100-run stand in a Test match in New Zealand.

Jaiswal was looking set for a big one, but ended up losing his wicket against the run of play for 85, with Henry being rewarded for his patience.

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However, this was the only wicket that the hosts got on the second day as Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal (unbeaten on 16) took the visitors to safety.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 368 on the board courtesy of centuries from Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets while Akash Deep returned with three.