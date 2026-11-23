The headline from the Basin Reserve cricket ground was not so much about what happened in the field of play, but what the India captain Shubman Gill said in the post-match press conference on Monday. He made points the International Cricket Council (ICC) would do well to ponder over.

India captain Shubman Gill bats during play on day three of the first cricket test against India in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday (AP) more less

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Despite establishing a lead of 350 runs over New Zealand in the first innings and having 140 overs at their disposal to dismiss the hosts in their second venture, India failed to register a win. Gill said the wicket became ‘flatter and flatter’, which made it impossible for his bowlers to force victory.

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Gill described this as unusual in the current era and not ideal in a competition like the World Test Championship (WTC), where it’s vitally important to win as many Tests as possible to qualify for the final.

Deep Dive Why did India fail to win the Basin Reserve Test despite taking a 350-run first-innings lead? Shubman Gill said the pitch became flatter, making it difficult for India’s bowlers to take the remaining wickets. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips batted cautiously, and New Zealand finished at 239/5 when the captains called off the match. What did Shubman Gill say about the Basin Reserve pitch and the ball? Gill said the pitch became increasingly flat and that the ball was getting soft too soon. He also argued that saliva should again be allowed to help bowlers maintain the ball. Why was Mohammed Siraj left out of India’s Wellington Test XI? Gill said the selection was based on which bowlers were in form and bowling best at the time. He said he discussed the decision with Siraj before the match.

Gill was also critical of the balls used in the match. He felt they were getting soft too soon. In fact, he questioned the quality of recent manufacture. Finally, he thinks applying saliva to polish the ball — banned during the COVID epidemic — should once again be permitted.

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{{^usCountry}} It was expected to be a long haul and so it transpired to be. The outlook of blustery conditions with cloud cover anticipated by the met office did not materialise. It was at best chillier, but still largely sunny. Moreover, when play resumed on the fifth and final day of the Test, the ball was already 45 overs old. In any case, a Kookaburra ball, which was used in this match, generally does not swing or seam as long or as much as its Duke counterpart in England. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was expected to be a long haul and so it transpired to be. The outlook of blustery conditions with cloud cover anticipated by the met office did not materialise. It was at best chillier, but still largely sunny. Moreover, when play resumed on the fifth and final day of the Test, the ball was already 45 overs old. In any case, a Kookaburra ball, which was used in this match, generally does not swing or seam as long or as much as its Duke counterpart in England. {{/usCountry}}

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The first breakthrough surfaced from spin. Washington Sundar, operating from the Scoreboard End, got an armer to take Devon Conway’s inside edge and pad before wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant pouched a tricky catch. The left-hander constituted a vital cog in the machine if the home side were to save the match. His 65 was therefore quite material.

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The other overnight not out, Rachin Ravindra, a local lad, was the next to depart. On this day, he was asked to be circumspect rather than cavalier, which is his propensity. So, he applied himself until hanging his bat out to edge to a widish slip.

Tom Blundell was caught behind off Anshul Kamboj – a faint connect that umpire Richard Illingworth failed to detect. The Indians, Pant in particular, were convinced about a nick. The Decision Review System or DRS upheld their challenge. The New Zealand score was then 176/5, or India were just one wicket from access to the hosts’ tail.

This is when Glenn Phillips joined Daryl Mitchell. The latter drove Sundar to mid-on and dashed off for a run. The non-striker remained static, watching the ball rather than responding to the striker’s call. It was of course a risky run. But the fielder Akash Deep didn’t collect the ball cleanly and, so, Mitchell was able to return to his crease. The batter was on 12 then. His exit could well have been the turning point. Such fine margin makes a difference at the highest level of the game.

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Once again the sixth wicket barrier, which tends to block India, mushroomed before them. Mitchell and Phillips prevented further inroads by India. The circumstances demanded caution and not stroke play, and so it was. The captains called off the contest 50 minutes before the scheduled close of play, with New Zealand 239/5 in their second innings.

Today’s Black Caps were not going to cave in to scoreboard pressure. Instead acquit themselves in accordance with the pitch. They are these days endowed with character and class and did not fritter away their home advantage, albeit in front of a ridiculously thin physical audience.

The result will probably add fuel to the widespread dissatisfaction over Mohammed Siraj’s omission from the Indian XI. After spearheading India to victory from the jaws of defeat at The Oval in London last year, he hasn’t admittedly scooped a heap of wickets, but he hasn’t been wicketless either — 21 scalps in seven Tests to be precise. Two wickets apiece in his last two appearances in Sri Lanka on turning tracks where spinners were entrusted with the bulk of the bowling. Therefore, what prompted his exclusion?

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With the outcome of the match, New Zealand dropped to third place – two weeks ago they were topping the table – while India remained fourth in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship standings. Defending champions South Africa are in pole position and Australia third. Only the highest ranked duo will earn the right to feature in the final at The Oval in June.

India under coaches Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid qualified for the WTC final in 2021 and 2023 respectively; but failed to do so with Gautam Gambhir in-charge in 2025. They now must prevail in five of their next six Tests to be certain of making the last two.