IND vs NZ Live Score 1st ODI: Toss delayed due to rain

IND vs NZ Live Score 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will once again be at the centre of attention as India begin their ODI series against New Zealand, with the two senior batters looking to make the most of another opportunity in the format. However, the spotlight will also be on India's bowling attack, which lacks experience compared to the usual first-choice combination. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested and Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana unavailable, Mohammed Siraj will have added responsibility to lead the pace attack. Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi offer options, but have limited ODI experience between them. New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to make the most of India's depleted resources as the series gets underway.