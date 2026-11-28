India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates 2nd Test Day 2: IND start off with a bang with early Glenn Phillips wicket
India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates 2nd Test Day 2: New Zealand will begin Day 2 of the second Test against India at 246/5, with Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips aiming to push the total beyond 300.
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New Zealand will resume Day 2 of the second Test against India at 246/5, with Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips looking to take the hosts past the 300-run mark at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Blundell remained unbeaten on 53 off 117 balls, showing plenty of patience on a pitch that continued to offer help to the seamers, while Phillips was not out on 36. India had New Zealand at 110/4 at one stage but couldn't make further inroads in the final session as the pair added an unbeaten 62 runs. Akash Deep picked up two wickets on the opening day, while debutant Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj claimed one each. India will hope for a better start with the ball on Day 2 as they look to wrap up the New Zealand innings without allowing the lower order to add too many runs.
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- 28 Nov 2026, 03:43:30 AM IST
An early wicket
India barely had time to settle into the morning before Anshul Kamboj landed the first punch. In just the second over of Day 2, Kamboj gets one to straighten ever so slightly from a good length, with Glenn Phillips managing only a faint outside edge. Rishabh Pant does the rest behind the stumps, and India have their 6th wicket. Phillips has been a persistent headache for India across formats on this tour, but Kamboj has ensured he won't be around to cause more trouble today.
- 28 Nov 2026, 03:35:09 AM IST
Bumrah begins proceedings
The action on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Christchurch has begun. It is Jasprit Bumrah who has taken the new ball for India as is the norm. The star Indian fast bowler went wicketless on Day 1 despite bowling 19 overs. He will need to be back to his best, if the visitors want to wrap up the Kiwi batting order ideall within the first session.
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- 28 Nov 2026, 03:26:13 AM IST
Here's what happened on Day 1
Day 1 had its fair share of twists in Christchurch. New Zealand started strongly, with Tom Latham and Devon Conway putting together a 77-run opening stand. Gurnoor Brar finally broke through with the last ball before lunch, claiming his maiden Test wicket. Latham went on to score a half-century, but India hit back through Akash Deep, who picked up two wickets, and Anshul Kamboj. Washington Sundar also removed Daryl Mitchell with a clever field placement. However, Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips frustrated India late in the day, stitching together an unbeaten 62-run stand. New Zealand closed at 246/5, leaving India with plenty to do on Day 2.
- 28 Nov 2026, 02:39:32 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the Christchurch Test between India and New Zealand. Indian fans are either fighting sleep or negotiating with their alarm clocks, all for the love of Test cricket. Now that's commitment. New Zealand resume at 246/5, with India looking to wrap things up quickly.
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