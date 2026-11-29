India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: India are in need of a desperate fightback after New Zealand raced ahead in the second Test of the two-match series. India are struggling at 116/6 in reply to New Zealand's 356. Dhruv Jurel will first have to negotiate the threat of New Zealand's formidable pace attack and then he would aim to spring a lower-order resistance with Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be eager to wrap up the Indian innings quickly. Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy have already claimed two wickets apiece, while Matt Henry and Nathan Smith have chipped in with a wicket each. The hosts will look to exploit the conditions at Hagley Oval and maintain the pressure on India's remaining batters.