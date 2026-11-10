IND vs NZ Live Score 3rd ODI: 40 overs-a-side on the cards in Hamilton after rain delay

India won the first two games and will now look to wrap up the series as the action moves to Hamilton. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be desperate to protect their seven-year unbeaten run in bilateral ODI series at home. They have not lost any of their last 11 such series, with their previous defeat coming against India in 2019.

However, the weather forecast in Hamilton is far from encouraging. It rained for much of Monday, and showers could cause significant interruptions on Tuesday as well.