‘I want to express myself on the field’: South Africa speedster Marco Jansen on duel with 'good friends' Bumrah

Days after getting into an on-field tussle with India's premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah, 21-year-old Marco Jansen opened up about the incident. Sharing his thoughts, Jansen said that he doesn't have any “hard feelings” against the Indian, and the altercation was just an outburst due to the heat of the moment.

The pacer, who made his South Africa debut in the Test series against India, got into an ugly spat with Bumrah during the second Test in Johannesburg and similar scenes were witnessed in the third and final contest at Cape Town.

"I've played with Bumrah in the IPL and we're good friends. You're not going to back down when you're playing for your country and sometimes on the field things get heated," said Jansen during a media interaction on Cricket South Africa Twitter handle.

"He obviously did the same and there are no hard feelings because it was in the heat of the moment, because it was two players giving their all for their countries," the young pacer added.

Also Read | 'There comes a stage when you cannot handle pressure': Shahid Afridi has his say on Virat Kohli leaving Test captaincy

Jansen, who returned with 19 wickets from the three matches, also revealed he is bit introvert outside the field.

"I'm a bit of an introvert off the field. But I want to express myself on the field in the sport I love the most. I show the passion and love for the game. If there's one place I want to show my passion, it's got to be on the field," said Jansen.

Meanwhile, riding on a spirited display by almost the entire unit, South Africa stunned India 2-1 in the three-match series. However, the tourists will now look to settle the score in the limited-over format, with the first ODI scheduled to be played on Wednesday in Paarl.