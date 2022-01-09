'Sword is hanging over his neck': Harbhajan backs senior batter for 3rd Test, want him to 'convert the fifty to hundred'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh wants the team management to back Ajinkya Rahane for the third and final Test against South Africa and advised him to convert those fifties into a hundred.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahane's lean patch continued in the Johannesburg Test as he incurred his first golden duck of his Test career in the first innings. However he bounced back in style to score a half-century in the second innings, en route to his 58 off 78 to help India set a target of 240 runs against South Africa.

Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said that he doesn't want Rahane to be replaced with the returning Virat Kohli for the Cape Town Test. Kohli had incurred an upper back spasm following which he was rested for the second Test and KL Rahul was named the captain.

ALSO READ: 'We are very late in reacting to it': Ex-IND selector highlights major issue in India selection; 'Are they doing enough?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The good thing that happened in the Johannesburg Test was that runs came from Ajinkya Rahane's bat in the second innings. I hope Ajinkya Rahane is given another chance in Cape Town. It should not happen that Virat Kohli comes in and Ajinkya Rahane is made to sit out," he said.

Harbhajan was also impressed with Cheteshwar Pujara's batting, who as well returned strongly in the second innings to score a half-century after being dismissed for just 3 in the first innings.

"I will want Rahane to score runs, to convert the fifty to a hundred, so that his confidence will be better for the upcoming series. The sword is hanging over the necks of Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara. So, it felt good that both of them scored runs and batted with responsibility."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harbhajan hailed their comeback spirit and felt that those fifties have helped them as a morale boost.

"Both of them are formidable players, it does not need to be mentioned. They have been in the Indian team for a long time and have secured a permanent place for themselves although Ajinkya did not have a good last season, he didn't score the big runs. I hope those fifties would have been converted to centuries but it's good to see that both of them are gaining their confidence. I know there is a lot of pressure when a player is not in form but I think you guys have done a commendable job," he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON