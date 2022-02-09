IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma stands one 6 away from surpassing MS Dhoni to script massive ODI record

India's new ODI captain Rohit Sharma stands one shy of surpassing former India captain MS Dhoni to script a massive ODI record, and will have the chance to achieve the big feat when he takes the field to bat during the second ODI against West Indies on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

Scoring 116 sixes, in his illustrious career, on home soil, Rohit stands atop alongside Dhoni with the most sixes by an ODI batsman in India. While Dhoni's 116 maximums came in 113 innings at home, Rohit equalled the tally in just 68 innings and on Wednesday will have the chance to surpass the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman and become the batter with most sixes in India.

Rohit presently stands fifth in the all-time list of most sixes by a batsman at home. West Indies great Chris Gayle stands atop with 147 sixes at home, followed by Martin Guptill's 130 sixes and Brendon McCullum's 126 in New Zealand and Eoin Morgan's tally of 119 sixes in England.

However, Dhoni has scored 123 sixes in India. The difference of seven, from the aforementioned figure, lies in the fact that he scored the remaining sixes for Asia XI against Africa XI in two matches. Dhoni hence stands fourth among batters with most sixes in a country with Gayle, Guptill and McCullum remaining at the top three spots while Morgan, who also featured for Ireland in ODIs in the early part of his career, stands fifth alongside Rohit with 116 sixes.

Besides personal record, the second ODI will also offer Rohit the chance to lead India to his first win as the team's full-time captain in the 50-over format.

India had earlier won the first ODI by six wickets where Rohit had scored 60 off 51 and stitched an impressive 84-run stand alongside opener Ishan Kishan. Earlier in the game, Yuzvendra Chahal's 4 for 49 and Washington Sundar three-fer helped India fold West Indies for just 176 in 43.5 overs. India completed the chase in just 28 overs.