'India A call-up at least...': Ian Bishop makes bold prediction for KKR's rising star Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has been in devastating form in IPL 2023 for Kolkata Knight Riders, and was once again in fine fettle against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 19 on Friday. Despite his strong form, he couldn't repeat his heroics as KKR lost by 23 runs in the run chase vs SRH. Chasing a target of 229 runs, KKR reached 205/7 in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 58 runs off 31 balls by Rinku, packed with four fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, KKR captain Nitish Rana also played a knock of 75 runs off 41 balls, packed with five fours and six sixes. Rinku Singh in action for KKR.(AP)

Initially, SRH posted 228/4 in 20 overs with Harry Brook slamming an unbeaten century (100* off 55 balls). KKR are currently fourth in the IPL 2023 points table with four points from four matches, packed with two wins and two defeats.

Also Read | Maxwell's brilliant gesture for friends to give them IPL experience

Rinku was also in hot form in Match 13 vs Gujarat Titans. Chasing a target of 205 runs, KKR reached 207/7 in 20 overs with Rinku Singh smacking an unbeaten knock of 48 runs off 21 balls, packed with a four and six sixes. During the final over of KKR's chase, he smacked five consecutive sixes in the final over to win the game for his side. Receiving a full toss in the second delivery of the final over from Umesh Yadav, Rinku launched it over extra cover for a six, followed by smacking him over backward square for another. In the fourth delivery, Rinku received another full toss and clattered it over the long-off boundary for a six, followed by a six over long-on, to reduce the deficit to four off one delivery. In the final delivery, the batter clobbered Umesh down the ground for the match-winning six.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, West Indies legend Ian Bishop made a huge prediction for Rinku and lavished praise on him. "I am wondering when he gets an elevation. I saw him last season, there is something about him besides the numbers that we have seen. You look at his first-class records, so I am hoping an India A call up is atleast around the corner for him", he said.

Meanwhile, Tom Moody added, “I suppose it is a case of where India see him fitting into what format. What is it, where Rinku could be part of India's white-ball campaign, whether be it 20-over cricket, 50-over or Test cricket. So that call up I don't disagree it and he is backing it up with these big numbers from first class cricket.”

In 40 First Class matches, the Uttar Pradesh cricketer has registered 2875 runs in 40 matches, at an average of 59.89 and 70.88 strike rate. The left-handed batter will be aiming to keep on building his form in IPL 2023 and push for a spot in the national team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON