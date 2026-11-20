India A started their Asia Cup Rising Stars campaign with a thunderous 306-run win against Nepal in Group B in Doha on Friday. Chasing 332 to win, Nepal collapsed for just 26 in 11.3 overs. This was the fifth-lowest score in List A cricket. India A's win, on the other hand, was the eighth-biggest by runs.

Prince Yadav took a five-for. (AFP)

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Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane won the toss and surprisingly put Tilak Varma's men into bat at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium. After losing three early wickets – those of Abhishek Sharma (9), Aysuh Badoni (2) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (26) -- Varma (107) and Kumar Kushagra (117) added 206 to bring their team back into the contest. A 14-ball 36 not out from Suryansh Shedge towards the end took India A's total to 332/9.

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{{^usCountry}} Nepal were never in the chase. Not a single Nepalese player reached double digits. Fast bowlers Prince Yadav (5-2-6-5) and Harshit Rana (6-1-16-4) were too good for them. Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed picked up the last wicket of the innings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nepal were never in the chase. Not a single Nepalese player reached double digits. Fast bowlers Prince Yadav (5-2-6-5) and Harshit Rana (6-1-16-4) were too good for them. Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed picked up the last wicket of the innings. {{/usCountry}}

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"Initially, it was a bit difficult for us to play since the ball was gripping. We just thought we should rotate the strike, and when the odd ball comes, hit the boundary. After playing 50-odd balls, I was set. Tilak was also hitting nicely. I just thought I should take off," Player-of-the-Match Kushagra said.

India A next play arch-rivals Pakistan A on Sunday. The Pakistanis beat United Arab Emirates by 61 runs earlier in the day. Like India A, Pakistan A have many players in their ranks who have represented the national team.

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In light of the current political situation between the two nations, another highly charged encounter is on the cards. Last week, India's Under-19 team chased down 338 against the Pakistanis in the Asia Cup final in Oman, following which Lakshya Raichandani's boys celebrated in a rather uncouth way.