India A vs New Zealand A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Akash Deep headline crucial dress rehearsal before ultimate Kiwi test

Before India go into the crucial two-match Test series against New Zealand that will decide the fate of the World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign, the India A team are set to face off against New Zealand A in three four-day matches. These will take place at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln (October 24), moving to the Hagley Oval in Christchurch (October 31), and finishing again in Lincoln on November 7.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the nine players of the main squad named for India A's series vs New Zealand A (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

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This series is far more than just a practice run or a testing ground for new players. It serves as a highly targeted acclimatisation camp before the main Test series begins. The team management has opted for a bold strategy this time. Rather than relying solely on net sessions to prepare for the Kiwis, they have included nine players from the senior Test squad into the India A roster to get some real match practice on challenging pitches in New Zealand.

Test for Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul

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Deep Dive When and where will India A play New Zealand A in the four-day matches? The three matches are scheduled at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln from October 24, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from October 31, and back in Lincoln from November 7. Why are India’s senior Test players included in the India A series against New Zealand A? The matches give nine players from the senior Test squad competitive practice in New Zealand conditions. They are intended to help the players adapt to seaming, bouncy pitches before the Test series. Why was Shikhar Mohan added to the India A squad for the New Zealand A matches? Mohan was selected for the second and third games after scoring centuries in both of his first two Ranji Trophy rounds. He had made 1,109 runs in 12 first-class matches at an average of 61.61.

At the top of the order, the spotlight remains firmly on Yashasvi Jaiswal. This will be his first tour to New Zealand, and to survive the seaming, bouncy conditions there, he would need to curb his natural attacking instincts. For Jaiswal, finding the discipline to leave the moving ball outside off-stump will be a massive mental test, and the set of India A matches will provide exactly that.

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{{^usCountry}} KL Rahul, named vice-captain for the Test series, will also use this chance to lock in his rhythm. He is part of only the first practice match, and will be unavailable for the second and third matches as he is set to join the ODI squad. His technical pedigree is undeniable, but Rahul has constantly battled scrutiny over his consistency. Facing the moving ball on pitches in Lincoln and Christchurch will help him cement his footwork and build confidence before the main series kicks off. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KL Rahul, named vice-captain for the Test series, will also use this chance to lock in his rhythm. He is part of only the first practice match, and will be unavailable for the second and third matches as he is set to join the ODI squad. His technical pedigree is undeniable, but Rahul has constantly battled scrutiny over his consistency. Facing the moving ball on pitches in Lincoln and Christchurch will help him cement his footwork and build confidence before the main series kicks off. {{/usCountry}}

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The battle for the No. 3 spot

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The biggest issue with India's batting order post Cheteshwar Pujara is the spot at No.3. India have tried multiple players in the spot, but the two names who have featured the most in this position are Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal. Both have been included in the India A squad to face New Zealand A.

Padikkal has been in incredible form, recently smashing huge back-to-back centuries against Sri Lanka A. On the other hand, Sai Sudharsan gets a golden opportunity to prove his rock-solid temperament in alien conditions

Wicketkeeping watch: Pant's comeback and Jurel's audition

All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, even though he will miss the first two matches of the India A tour due to a left-side strain (Kumar Kushagra has been named his replacement). The explosive wicketkeeper-batter is a massive game-changer, but the team is carefully managing his workload after the recent niggle. The final warm-up match, should he play, will be a chance for him to shake off the post-injury rust and test his physical endurance before the start of the series against New Zealand.

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Dhruv Jurel, meanwhile, has been handed over the reins of captaincy of the India A team. This will give him a chance to show his leadership qualities, while also providing him a platform to strengthen his middle-order batting before the crucial Test series begins.

India A squad for series vs New Zealand A

No. Player Role 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter 2 KL Rahul Batter (only available for 1st match) 3 Devdutt Padikkal Batter 4 Ravichandran Smaran Batter 5 Dhruv Jurel (C) (WK) Captain, wicketkeeper 6 Washington Sundar All-rounder 7 Auqib Nabi Bowler 8 Akash Deep Bowler 9 Anshul Kamboj Bowler 10 Manav Suthar Bowler 11 Mukesh Choudhary Bowler 12 Sai Sudharsan Batter 13 Yash Rathod Batter 14 Mukesh Kumar Bowler 15 Kumar Kushagra (WK) Wicketkeeper, first two matches 16 Rishabh Pant (WK) Wicketkeeper, third match 17 Shikhar Mohan Batter (2nd and 3rd matches) View All

Akash Deep's comeback and India's pace plans

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The fast bowling display will be crucial against New Zealand, especially on pitches that are conducive to seam and pace, with bowlers also getting value for hitting the deck hard. Look no further than Akash Deep for that job.

However, this tour carries immense personal pressure for the Bengal pacer. A lumbar stress injury has kept him out for the majority of the past year. In fact, he even missed the entire IPL 2026. After spending months rehabilitating at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Akash Deep will be gunning to come back into rhythm against New Zealand A and solidify his place in the playing eleven for the main Test series.

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Anshul Kamboj is known for his relentless lengths and ability to generate seam movement. He has not had great figures to show in his Test career so far, but the conditions in New Zealand might provide the perfect outing for him. Getting heavy workloads in Christchurch and Lincoln will sharpen his radar immensely.

Washington Sundar hasn't played much continuous red-ball cricket recently, and hence these practice matches are essential for him. They give him the perfect chance to build his stamina for bowling long spells and adapt his spin to the bouncier Kiwi pitches. The practice games will also provide a chance for him to polish his skills as a lower-order batter on the tricky Kiwi pitches, something that will be crucial in the main Test series as well.

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