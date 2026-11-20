The Indian blind cricket team boycotted the presentation ceremony of the men's Asia Cup in Dhaka on Friday after Pakistan were declared champions despite the final being washed out without a ball being bowled.

The decision triggered a strong protest from the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI). (Sumit) more less

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The decision triggered a strong protest from the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI).

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Pakistan were awarded the trophy on the basis of a better net run rate but CABI insisted that the two teams should have been declared joint winners.

CABI general secretary Shailendra Yadav accused Pakistan of unilaterally declaring themselves champions, alleging that the decision disregarded the position of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) Technical Committee.

"I am deeply disappointed and strongly condemn the manner in which Pakistan has declared itself the winner of the Blind Cricket Asia Cup final without a single ball being bowled," Yadav said in a statement.

He argued that net run-rate was a criterion applicable to the qualifying rounds and certain stages of a tournament and could not automatically be used to determine the winner of a final that did not start.

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{{^usCountry}} "When rain prevents a single ball from being bowled in a final, the matter must be resolved strictly in accordance with the applicable tournament regulations and the decision of the WBCC Technical Committee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When rain prevents a single ball from being bowled in a final, the matter must be resolved strictly in accordance with the applicable tournament regulations and the decision of the WBCC Technical Committee. {{/usCountry}}

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"The possible outcomes should be determined through the prescribed provisions, whether that means a reserve day, a shared title or another officially authorised resolution," he said.

CABI also alleged that WBCC president and Pakistan Blind Cricket Council president Sultan Shah overruled the Technical Committee's decision to declare India and Pakistan as joint-winners, forcing the match referee to announce Pakistan as champions.

In a social media post, CABI said the decision had overshadowed the tournament's final and reiterated that India "deserved justice".