India certainly favourites to win the World Cup next year, says Stephen Fleming

Former New Zealand captain believes that this Indian team looks strong and has all the bases covered, and if the team management manages to keep the players fresh and sharp, they will be firm favourites to win the 2019 World Cup.

Fleming has, however, spoken about the weather concerns and says that according to the weather forecast, England will witness a hot summer and this could be tricky, especially for the Indian seamers.

“They look like a strong side and might also be the favourites but it’s a hot English summer next year and it would really be injuries to Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) or (Jasprit) Bumrah that you need to be concerned about. So you need to develop the pace better and replacement players just in case. It will be summer in England and you might need some seam bowling, Fleming told Mail Today.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni should go back and play domestic cricket, says Sunil Gavaskar

Fleming, who has been the coach of Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu in Chennai Super Kings, believes that their inclusion has given the Indian team a huge boost and if the players continue to play according to their potential, India will be serious title contenders.

“I think you will have Virat Kohli back with the openers, MS Dhoni will rise for the big occasion. Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik are also there, so you have plenty of resources,” Fleming assessed.

India are slated to tour Australia and New Zealand before the World Cup, and the former Kiwi skipper believes that this gives the team an excellent opportunity to get back into rhythm and chalk out strategies for the all-important tournament in England.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 10:54 IST