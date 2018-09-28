MS Dhoni should go back and play domestic cricket, says Sunil Gavaskar

MS Dhoni has not been at his best with the bat in the recent past and despite a prolific season in the Indian Premier League, the former captain has not been able to replicate this form in International cricket.

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that Dhoni should move back to domestic cricket and ply his trade there in order to regain his form and then stake a claim for the Indian team.

“Absolutely (when asked if Dhoni should feature in domestic cricket). Dhoni should be playing domestic cricket and should be playing the four-day games as well because he will help so many of the emerging players from Jharkhand,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“In the 50-over game you have limited opportunities but if you play a four-day game and play a long innings its great for your stamina, for your legs, for the rhythm that you want in limited-overs cricket,” Gavaskar added.

Dhoni has been an influential member with the side as he is the go-to man for Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in order to forge any tactical play, but his sluggish form with the bat has been a cause for worry for India, more so in the death overs, a phase which has troubled India for quite some time now.

This year Dhoni has aggregated just 189 runs in 9 ODI innings at a paltry average of 27 with a highest score of just 42 and this is impeding India from getting the explosive finishes to the innings, which has come back to bite the team quite over, especially in England.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 09:16 IST