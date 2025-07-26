India concede Jasprit Bumrah not getting enough ‘help’ from Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj: ‘They are little bit greedy’

Shubman Gill-led India are staring down the barrel in the Manchester Test after England piled on more than 500 runs, with the hosts' lead nearing the 200-run mark. At stumps on Day 3, England's score read 544/7 with Ben Stokes and Liam Dawson unbeaten on 77 and 21, respectively. No Indian bowler was able to put any sort of pressure, and runs came at a brisk pace. Joe Root smashed his 38th Test ton and also became the second-highest run-scorer in Tests, surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Morne Morkel weighs in on the side's bowling effort in the Manchester Test(AFP)

After the close of play on Day 3, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel accepted that his bowlers were unable to create any pressure. He said only Jasprit Bumrah was able to keep things tidy; however, the No.1-ranked Test bowler did not get any support from the other end.

On Day 3, Washington Sundar scalped two wickets as he dismissed Ollie Pope and Harry Brook. However, his late introduction into the attack boggled everyone, and captain Shubman Gill was even called out for his tactics.

However, Morne Morkel believes Bumrah has been unable to take wickets with the new ball because he has not been getting the desired support from the other end.

“For him to be successful, we need to build partnerships. The other guys need to help him out, and I think at times, the guys are also trying from the other end, they are a little bit greedy — trying to strive too much, and that’s how we leak and sort of release that pressure," Morkel told reporters.

"You can’t say anything about Bumrah, he’s number one in the world, he’s skilful. At times, you need help from the other end,” he added.

‘Execution let us down’

In the Manchester Test, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur are conceding runs at more than 4 runs per over. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled 28 overs so far, conceding 95 runs and taking one wicket. If the ace speedster concedes 100, then this would be the first time that he has done so in his Test career.

Morne Morkel rued India's poor execution, saying the bowling effort has really put India behind in the match.

“Our execution let us down, so I think it’s not so much to blame on the combinations we went with; it’s more the fact that we let ourselves down with our execution. I haven’t seen a pitch map where we basically leaked runs, I think 100 runs on both sides, normally like a bit of a split. For me, yesterday was either a sign that we were too greedy, but we couldn’t stick to the plan, and then from there we found ourselves chasing the game a little bit,” said Morkel.

Another decision which attracted eyeballs was debutant Anshul Kamboj getting the new ball ahead of the experienced Mohammed Siraj.

Explaining this call, Morkel said, “See if we attack first with Bumrah and Siraj up front, then we have to go to less experienced guys at first change. So that is a bit of a tricky one, but looking back at yesterday, you back a guy that’s picked on his strength — which being Anshul bowls with the new ball with the best bowler in the world. Siraj has been doing a fantastic job bowling first change.”