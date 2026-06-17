India cruise to a big win over the Dutch

New Delhi: It was always going to be tough for the Netherlands to face heavyweights India. Before the fixture, India had declared that along with the two points, they were also eyeing a run rate boost to better their qualification chances in Group 1. India's Smriti Mandhana bats during the Women's T20 World Cup against Netherlands in Leeds. (AP)

And they did just that with a massive 95-run win over the Netherlands at Leeds on Wednesday. After scoring 209/5, they dismissed the Dutch for just 114.

Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana got going rather early, putting on a show as they stitched a mammoth 115-run partnership off 70 balls. Shafali got out after scoring her fifty, but Mandhana marched on and bettered her score from the previous game. It was Mandhana’s second successive fifty-plus score while Shafali completed her first half-century of the tournament.

“Happy to be back with some runs, happy with the batting. Just practiced hard for that to get my shots again. I just practiced hard to get my shots again and I work hard on that in the nets and just executed well,” said Shafali after the innings. “When balls were not coming on, I just went for singles so it was a mature innings. 200-plus is a very big score so hopefully it will help the run rate. Richa and Deepti finished well so we are happy with that.”

Shafali was particularly aggressive in the powerplay during which India amassed 59 runs. The Netherlands bowlers were all over the place and Shafali took them on. Mandhana got into her element post the powerplay. She collected four boundaries off as many balls in the 15th over bowled by Silver Siegers.

Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur couldn’t really flourish, but Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma provided the perfect finishing touches to take the score past 200. India registered their highest total at the Women’s T20 World Cup and the third highest overall as they piled on 209/5.

Shafali had spoken about trying to wrap up the innings quickly with the ball to secure a net run rate boost. Although they suffered a scare when Shreyanka Patil had to be stretchered off the field after twisting her ankle while fielding in the sixth over, the rest of the bowlers rallied together to put on a dominant show.

Deepti Sharma (1/26), like in the previous outing against Pakistan, took no time to get things rolling. In just her third delivery, she struck with a tossed up delivery, slow through the air that Phebe Molkenboer ended up slicing straight to mid-off.

Babette de Leede, the most reliable Dutch batter, once again ensured that she kept the scoreboard ticking with a 28 off 27 but with Sterre Kalis getting dismissed, there was little scope for recovery. Nandni Sharma picked up her second wicket, dismissing de Leede in the 14th over.

The Dutch collapsed like nine pins after that, losing six wickets for 18 runs. Shree Charani’s (4/19) final over was particularly decisive as she picked up three wickets and conceded just one run. Shafali Verma wrapped up the formalities dismissing Silver Siegers and Isabel Woning to dismiss the Netherlands for 114 in the eighteenth over.