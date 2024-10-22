India remain hopeful that Rishabh Pant will be wicketkeeper in the second Test against New Zealand after injuring his knee in the opener, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said Tuesday. India hopeful on Pant's fitness for second Test

Pant made a valiant 99 in the opening loss to the Kiwis, marking the visitors' first Test victory in India since 1988.

But while keeping wickets, he hurt the same knee that was operated on after a serious car crash in December 2022 that sidelined him for more than a year.

His fitness remains in focus as the hosts look to level the three-match series in the Test starting Thursday in Pune.

"Rishabh's pretty good," ten Doeschate told reporters.

"He was having a little bit of discomfort at the end range of his movement with the knee. But fingers crossed he'll be good to keep in this Test as well."

Pant, 27, has made a remarkable comeback from the night his Mercedes rammed into a barrier, flipped and caught fire near New Delhi.

He was left with a damaged ligament in his right knee, a hurt wrist and ankle and abrasions to his back, and laboured through an intensive rehabilitation programme.

India were bowled out for 46 in the opening match before Pant helped lead the fightback in a 177-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan, who hit 150 after coming in for Shubman Gill.

Sarfaraz's first Test ton has left India weighing a problem of plenty, with Gill set to return in the second match and management backing senior batsman KL Rahul, who has struggled with patchy batting form.

"There's certainly no concerns about KL," said ten Doeschate.

"He's batting nicely, he's in a good mental space, but yeah, we're certainly going to have to fit seven pieces into six spots for this Test and look at the pitch now and decide what's going to be best for the team."

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second match as he recovers from a groin injury back home.

New Zealand's quicks made use of the seaming wicket in the first Test in Bengaluru, but the pitch in Pune is expected to be a turner conducive to spinners.

"One thing we can't do is we can't change the surface," New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell said.

"So, for us, it's reacting to what's coming at us and adapting. As Kiwis, that's what we pride ourselves on is we get stuck into the moment, we stay where our feet are and we be as present as possible."

