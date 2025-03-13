India Masters vs Australia Masters Live Score, IML 2025 Semi-Final: Tendulkar's side look to continue dominant run
India Masters vs Australia Masters Live Score, IML 2025 Semi-Final: Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters have been largely unchallenged in the International Masters League thus far. However, the only team who actually managed to beat them were Australia, and it is Shane Watson's side that they face in the semi-final of the league in Raipur on Thursday. ...Read More
The last match between these two sides was the fourth India played in the league. India got a wicket in the fifth over, with Pawan Negi dismissing Shaun Marsh. However captain Watson and Ben Dunk then put on a gigantic unbeaten partnership of 236 runs that took Australia to a score of 269/1 and it was always an uphill struggle for India after that. Captain Tendulkar scored 64 in 33 balls while Yusuf Pathan smashed 25 runs in 15 balls but India ended up getting to a score of just 174, thus losing the match by 95 runs.
India have been in good touch either side of that match. They went into the match on the back of a dominating victory over South Africa Masters, a match in which wrist-spinner Rahul Sharma announced himself with a hat-trick to blow apart the Protean top order and set up a comfortable 86-run chase. Tendulkar got some valuable runs in that game against Australia which was a positive for India, the batting great had been dismissed cheaply twice before that, and had one flowing cameo against England which was cut short before the Indian legend really got going.
India go into this game on the back of a seven-run win against the West Indies. Stuart Binny was the hero, taking 3 crucial wickets, assisted by Pawan Negi with a couple of his own. Althought the Windies looked in control, they fell just short. Earlier, half centuries for Ambati Rayudu and Saurabh Tiwary set the stage, before rapid 40s by Gurkeerat Mann Singh and Yuvraj Singh took India beyond the 250 mark.
Shane Watson has still got it
He is not bowling but the big Australian former opener is showing that he still remains a potent weapon as far as the big hits are concerned. Watson scored two unbeaten centuries on the trot and one more before that in Australia's defeat to the West Indies.
How the two sides reached the semis...
India got here thanks to them earning eight points in their five league games. For Australia, it was quite touch and go after losing their first two matches. They confirmed a spot in the semis only after beating England in their last league match.
How to watch the match?
The match starts at 7.30pm IST and will be broadcast on Colours Cineplex and Colours Cineplex Superhits channels. You can stream the game live, meanwhile, on the JioHotstar app and website.
Australia's 2 defeats
Australia may have beaten India once in this league but they did lose twice in their league stage, one more than their opponents today. Both those defeats came in the first two matches. Australia started their campaign with a seven-wicket defeat to the West Indies. Then they lost to Sri Lanka by three wickets. They then secured their passage to the semis with wins over India, South Africa and England.
India's run feast against West Indies
499 runs were scored across the two sides and yet the player of the match award went for a bowling effort. India smashed their way to 253/3, with Yuvraj Singh captaining the team in palce of Sachin Tendulkar. However, West Indies seemed to be making a red-hot dash for it with Dwayne Smith and William Perkins sharing a 121-run opening stand that came in just 8.4 overs. It was Binny's burst of wickets in the 13th and 15th overs that broke the back of West Indies' chase.
Australia full squad
Shaun Marsh, Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Ben Cutting, Peter Nevill(w), Shane Watson(c), James Pattinson, Ben Hilfenhaus, Steve OKeefe, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Jason Krejza
India Full Squad
Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Saurabh Tiwary, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem
Hello and welcome!
India have lived up to their billing as the best team on paper in this tournament, being defeated just once. However, the only team that beat them are the ones they are facing today in the semis. Stay tuned for more updates.