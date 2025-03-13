India Masters vs Australia Masters Live Score, IML 2025 Semi-Final: Tendulkar's side look to continue dominant run

India Masters vs Australia Masters Live Score, IML 2025 Semi-Final: Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters have been largely unchallenged in the International Masters League thus far. However, the only team who actually managed to beat them were Australia, and it is Shane Watson's side that they face in the semi-final of the league in Raipur on Thursday. ...Read More

The last match between these two sides was the fourth India played in the league. India got a wicket in the fifth over, with Pawan Negi dismissing Shaun Marsh. However captain Watson and Ben Dunk then put on a gigantic unbeaten partnership of 236 runs that took Australia to a score of 269/1 and it was always an uphill struggle for India after that. Captain Tendulkar scored 64 in 33 balls while Yusuf Pathan smashed 25 runs in 15 balls but India ended up getting to a score of just 174, thus losing the match by 95 runs.

India have been in good touch either side of that match. They went into the match on the back of a dominating victory over South Africa Masters, a match in which wrist-spinner Rahul Sharma announced himself with a hat-trick to blow apart the Protean top order and set up a comfortable 86-run chase. Tendulkar got some valuable runs in that game against Australia which was a positive for India, the batting great had been dismissed cheaply twice before that, and had one flowing cameo against England which was cut short before the Indian legend really got going.

India go into this game on the back of a seven-run win against the West Indies. Stuart Binny was the hero, taking 3 crucial wickets, assisted by Pawan Negi with a couple of his own. Althought the Windies looked in control, they fell just short. Earlier, half centuries for Ambati Rayudu and Saurabh Tiwary set the stage, before rapid 40s by Gurkeerat Mann Singh and Yuvraj Singh took India beyond the 250 mark.