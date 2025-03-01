India Masters vs South Africa Masters Live Score, IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar and Co. look for third win

India Masters vs South Africa Masters Live Score, IML 2025: Sachin Tendular and co look for their third straight win in a row.

India Masters vs South Africa Masters Live Score, IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters will take on Jacques Kallis' South Africa Masters in their third match of the ongoing International Masters League 2025. Sachin Tendulkar and his team will look to register a hat-trick of wins after winning their opening two matches against Sri Lanka and England....Read More

On the other hand, this is the second fixture for South Africa Masters, and the side will be looking to return to winning ways after losing their opening encounter against Sri Lanka.

Sachin Tendulkar rolled back time against England, hitting 34 runs off 21 balls with 5 fours and 1 six, much to the joy of the crowd in Navi Mumbai. However, the focus has shifted to the Baroda Cricket Association in Vadodara, and how the surface behaves needs to be seen.

So far, just one match has been played in Vodadara in the competition. Australia Masters versus Sri Lanka Masters happened on Friday, and the latter came out on top by three wickets.

India Masters are currently at the top of the standings with 4 points from 2 matches, while Sri Lanka Masters are in fifth place with 0 points. Sachin and co will look to bolster their position in the points table, while South Africa Masters will look to get up and running and get their campaign underway.

Squads are pretty balanced, and the match will be of equals. It will boil down to how the team performs under pressure. Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh have been in reasonable form in the competition, and the duo will look to keep up with their good show.

Against England Masters, the Indian bowling lineup of Dhawal Kulkarni, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Irfan Pathan and Pawan Negi rose to the occasion as they restricted the opponents to just 132/8 in the allotted 20 overs.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Sachin Tendulkar then put on an opening stand of 75 runs in 43 balls to give India Masters a flying start. The Master Blaster might have lost his wicket, but Yuvraj and Mann ensured that the side got over the line with nine wickets in hand and 50 balls to spare.

Squads:

India Masters Squad: Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu(w), Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Vinay Kumar, Suresh Raina, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

South Africa Masters Squad: Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Kallis(c), Jacques Rudolph, Dane Vilas, Vernon Philander, Garnett Kruger, Eddie Leie, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala, Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes, Farhaan Behardien, Jean-Paul Duminy