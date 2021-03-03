India predicted XI 4th Test against England: Jasprit Bumrah's replacement biggest headache for Virat Kohli in Ahmedabad
- India vs England: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not play the fourth Test against England due to personal reasons forcing Virat Kohli to make a forced change in Ahmedabad. Here is India's predicted XI for the fourth Test match against England.
Team India are in a commanding position in the series against England, after taking a 2-1 lead with a comfortable victory in the third Test at Ahmedabad. A lot has been said about the pitch after India secured the victory in less than 2 days with 30 wickets falling on a spinning track in what was only the second pink ball Test in India.
The pitch for the fourth Test, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium again, is not expected to be any different with Indian spinners holding sway. Virat Kohli will have to make an enforced change in the playing XI for the decider as Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad on a personal request.
Here is a look at our predicted playing XI for Team India for the decider.
1) Rohit Sharma
The man in for with the bat for the hosts. Rohit has been head and shoulders above any batsman in the series so far. After scoring match-winning century in the second Test, the veteran India opener made a classy half-century in the third Test which enabled India to take a crucial first innings lead when everyone around him collapsed. India need Rohit to fire again to ensure a series win.
Also Read | Was Harbhajan tougher to face or Ashwin? Former England batsman answers
2) Shubman Gill
Gill's raw talent is visible to everyone but the youngster has been guilty of throwing away starts in this series. A big knock is the need of the hour and he needs to put a price on his wicket along with playing those extremely elegant drives. He is one for the future, but the competition for spots in India is very high currently and he needs to make the most of his opportunities.
3) Cheteshwar Pujara
A rare duck for Pujara in the previous match on a tough pitch, we can expect him to bounce back. Pujara though needs a big century under his belt to break the jinx of not getting a three-figure score in well over 2 years now.
4) Virat Kohli
Kohli too is in search of a century after going through a longish barren spell. He has shown great form through the series but has not been able to convert those knocks into a big innings. Kohli has had a few troubles against the turning ball but we can expect the Indian captain to put those away soon and give the fans what they have been waiting for eagerly, a century that will make him the captain with most international centuries ever.
Also Read | Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam
5) Ajinkya Rahane
His blow hot blow cold form has been frustrating to watch. Rahane's importance in this line-up is very high but he needs to be more consistent. The number 5 position is a crucial one as the batsman is expected to take charge of the middle order and also bat with the tail, something that Rahane hasn't done consistently for a while now.
6) Rishabh Pant
The attacking wicket-keeper batsman has been in a rich vein or form and the last Test was a rare failure for him. His contribution could be crucial on a difficult pitch as he makes runs quickly and most of them are impactful.
7) R Ashwin
India's biggest match-winner with the ball created history by becoming the fastest Indian and the second fastest bowler ever to pick 400 Test wickets in the previous match. Ashwin has been at his best with both bat and ball in the series and India would want him to continue and get them a series win and a place in the WTC final.
8) Axar Patel
It's very rare to outshine someone as brilliant as Ravichandran Ashwin, but the left-arm spinner has done just that. Axar's accuracy has made English batsmen appear like amateurs while dealing with spin bowling. He has now picked up 5 wickets in the last three innings and the visitors will be dreading when they see him with the ball in hand again in his home ground.
9) Washington Sundar
His batting abilities will ensure he pips Kuldeep Yadav yet again to keep his spot in the playing XI. Didn't get a lot of opportunities with the ball in the previous Test but picked up England's last wicket in the second innings when given a chance to bowl. His batting could be crucial down the order.
10) Ishant Sharma
On a pitch where pacers were mere spectators, Ishant ran in and picked up the first for India in his 100th Test. He made it even more special by hitting the first six of his career in the match and stitched a crucial partnership down the order. He would hope he gets to bowl a bit more in the next Test.
11) Mohammed Siraj
The youngster will make a comeback in the playing XI courtesy Bumrah's absence. Siraj's ability to persevere on unresponsive tracks and pick wickets could come in handy for the team in case the spinners are unable to get a breakthrough at any point in the match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one said anything about pitch when we lost in NZ inside three days: Kohli
- India vs England: Virat Kohli cited the example of India's tour of New Zealand in early 2020, where they were blanked 0-2, with both Tests finishing inside three days, mentioning that all people could talk about back then was the performance by the batsmen and not the pitch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India predicted XI 4th Test: Bumrah's replacement biggest headache for Kohli
- India vs England: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not play the fourth Test against England due to personal reasons forcing Virat Kohli to make a forced change in Ahmedabad. Here is India's predicted XI for the fourth Test match against England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Live Updates: New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Wellington
- Check out live score and updates from the third T20I between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mitchell Santner in isolation after head cold, Milne joins as cover
- Santner has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash after "waking up this morning with a head-cold".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Assumed I'd have gone at base price': Aus all-rounder surprised at IPL purchase
- Punjab Kings will be the Australia all-rounder's fifth IPL team after KKR, DC, SRH and RCB.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He said that right to my face': Manjrekar claims Boycott denied him MOM award
- Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed an incident from way back in the year 1990 when the legendary Geoffrey Boycott denied him a Man-of-the-Match award in an ODI against England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL GC to take final call on venues: BCCI official
- BCCI would be seeking assurance from the state governments before letting them host IPL matches this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'In IPL, he's the main batsman': Laxman hails 'exceptional Indian T20 batsman'
- VVS Laxman is excited at the prospect of the batsman getting to play his maiden game for India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It put me back a bit': Warner admits rushing back for India Tests was a mistake
- Warner struggled to sprint on the field like his usual self and appeared in discomfort while batting, scoring 5, 13, 1 and 48.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane sees another turning track for 4th England Test
- Rahane said the pitch for the fourth Test starting in Ahmedabad on Thursday would be similar to the one used in the previous Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Was Harbhajan tougher to face or Ashwin? Former England batsman answers
- India vs England: Hence, when it comes to comparing the two, Bell, one of England's finest players of spin, is aware of the traits that made both Ashwin and Harbhajan stand out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 could spike Mumbai’s IPL-14 chances
- Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata have been earmarked as the five venues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When we tour abroad, no one speaks about how seaming the wickets are: Rahane
- India vs England: India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has asserted that India have never complained about the wickets when they have toured abroad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam
- India vs England: The latest to weigh in on the pitch debate is former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who has blatantly expressed that such a wicket is not good for the health of Test cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's Crawley expects 'very similar pitch' but 'slightly easier to bat on'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox