India predicted XI 4th Test against England: Jasprit Bumrah's replacement biggest headache for Virat Kohli in Ahmedabad

Team India are in a commanding position in the series against England, after taking a 2-1 lead with a comfortable victory in the third Test at Ahmedabad. A lot has been said about the pitch after India secured the victory in less than 2 days with 30 wickets falling on a spinning track in what was only the second pink ball Test in India.

The pitch for the fourth Test, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium again, is not expected to be any different with Indian spinners holding sway. Virat Kohli will have to make an enforced change in the playing XI for the decider as Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad on a personal request.

Here is a look at our predicted playing XI for Team India for the decider.

1) Rohit Sharma

The man in for with the bat for the hosts. Rohit has been head and shoulders above any batsman in the series so far. After scoring match-winning century in the second Test, the veteran India opener made a classy half-century in the third Test which enabled India to take a crucial first innings lead when everyone around him collapsed. India need Rohit to fire again to ensure a series win.

Also Read | Was Harbhajan tougher to face or Ashwin? Former England batsman answers

2) Shubman Gill

Gill's raw talent is visible to everyone but the youngster has been guilty of throwing away starts in this series. A big knock is the need of the hour and he needs to put a price on his wicket along with playing those extremely elegant drives. He is one for the future, but the competition for spots in India is very high currently and he needs to make the most of his opportunities.

3) Cheteshwar Pujara

A rare duck for Pujara in the previous match on a tough pitch, we can expect him to bounce back. Pujara though needs a big century under his belt to break the jinx of not getting a three-figure score in well over 2 years now.

4) Virat Kohli

Kohli too is in search of a century after going through a longish barren spell. He has shown great form through the series but has not been able to convert those knocks into a big innings. Kohli has had a few troubles against the turning ball but we can expect the Indian captain to put those away soon and give the fans what they have been waiting for eagerly, a century that will make him the captain with most international centuries ever.

Also Read | Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam

5) Ajinkya Rahane

His blow hot blow cold form has been frustrating to watch. Rahane's importance in this line-up is very high but he needs to be more consistent. The number 5 position is a crucial one as the batsman is expected to take charge of the middle order and also bat with the tail, something that Rahane hasn't done consistently for a while now.

6) Rishabh Pant

The attacking wicket-keeper batsman has been in a rich vein or form and the last Test was a rare failure for him. His contribution could be crucial on a difficult pitch as he makes runs quickly and most of them are impactful.

7) R Ashwin

India's biggest match-winner with the ball created history by becoming the fastest Indian and the second fastest bowler ever to pick 400 Test wickets in the previous match. Ashwin has been at his best with both bat and ball in the series and India would want him to continue and get them a series win and a place in the WTC final.

8) Axar Patel

It's very rare to outshine someone as brilliant as Ravichandran Ashwin, but the left-arm spinner has done just that. Axar's accuracy has made English batsmen appear like amateurs while dealing with spin bowling. He has now picked up 5 wickets in the last three innings and the visitors will be dreading when they see him with the ball in hand again in his home ground.

9) Washington Sundar

His batting abilities will ensure he pips Kuldeep Yadav yet again to keep his spot in the playing XI. Didn't get a lot of opportunities with the ball in the previous Test but picked up England's last wicket in the second innings when given a chance to bowl. His batting could be crucial down the order.

10) Ishant Sharma

On a pitch where pacers were mere spectators, Ishant ran in and picked up the first for India in his 100th Test. He made it even more special by hitting the first six of his career in the match and stitched a crucial partnership down the order. He would hope he gets to bowl a bit more in the next Test.

11) Mohammed Siraj

The youngster will make a comeback in the playing XI courtesy Bumrah's absence. Siraj's ability to persevere on unresponsive tracks and pick wickets could come in handy for the team in case the spinners are unable to get a breakthrough at any point in the match.