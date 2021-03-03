IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Harbhajan had the doosra, Ashwin's tricks fascinating': Ian Bell names India spinner he found more difficult to play
R Ashwin (L) and Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin (L) and Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Harbhajan had the doosra, Ashwin's tricks fascinating': Ian Bell names India spinner he found more difficult to play

  • India vs England: Hence, when it comes to comparing the two, Bell, one of England's finest players of spin, is aware of the traits that made both Ashwin and Harbhajan stand out.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:36 AM IST

Ian Bell is one of the few international batsmen who has faced both Harbhajan Singh and R Ashwin. Harbhajan was the leader of the spin attack when England and India faced each other in Test series in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011, whereas in the 2014 Pataudi Trophy, when India toured England, Bell faced Ashwin in two of the five Tests. Besides, Bell has been engaged in several fascinating contests with both spinners in ODIs and T20Is.

Hence, when it comes to comparing the two, Bell, one of England's finest players of spin, is aware of the traits that made both Ashwin and Harbhajan stand out. Between the two spinners, Bell admitted that he found Harbhajan tougher to face as a batsman, both home and away given the terrific bounce he was able to generate in his prime.

Also Read | Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam wants ICC to take action against Ahmedabad pitch

"I would say Harbhajan to an extent but again back then there was no DRS. In another way, it was a little bit easier. I found it tough against Harbhajan and his doosra but again certainly in Indian conditions, they were both tough nuts. I thought I could score runs against Harbhajan in England. There was more pace on the ball… the bounce was a bit more consistent, not much turn," Bell said on the 'Runorder' show on ESPNcricinfo.

Bell admitted he wouldn't have wanted to face either, but credited Ashwin for his bag of tricks, saying the variations the India off-spinner has is extraordinary, although between the two, Bell said he would have struggled more against Harbhajan.

Also Read | When we tour abroad, no one speaks about how seaming the wickets are: Rahane

"Ashwin has a few more tricks, with his angles and how he used them in Test matches so far. His tricks without using the doosra are fascinating, but probably looking back, Ashwin early in his career was probably a bit better but I struggled a little more against Harbhajan. But probably wouldn't want to face either," Bell added.

Harbhajan has a superior record overseas as compared to Ashwin. Harbhajan, India's first hat-trick taker in Tests, has picked up 152 wickets, while Ashwin currently has 123, however the latter has bowled fewer overs as compared to his former India teammate. Having said that, Ashwin has shown remarkable improvement in his performance overseas and Bell is confident that the off-spinner will only get better from here.

"Ashwin has still got some years ahead. He's going to get even better. We've seen that with Jimmy Anderson, in terms of his away form which has gotten better. His home form has always been there but his away form over experience and time has understood how to get the best out of those conditions and Ashwin will do that abroad going forward," Bell explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
r ashwin harbhajan singh india vs england
Close
David Warner admits he shouldn't have rushed back from the groin injury. (Getty Images)
David Warner admits he shouldn't have rushed back from the groin injury. (Getty Images)
cricket

'It put me back a bit': Warner regrets rushing back from injury for India Tests

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:41 AM IST
  • Warner struggled to sprint on the field like his usual self and appeared in discomfort while batting, scoring 5, 13, 1 and 48.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane defended the Ahmedabad pitch. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane defended the Ahmedabad pitch. (Getty Images)
cricket

Rahane sees another turning track for 4th England Test

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Rahane said the pitch for the fourth Test starting in Ahmedabad on Thursday would be similar to the one used in the previous Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin (L) and Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin (L) and Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images)
cricket

Was Harbhajan tougher to face or Ashwin? Former England batsman answers

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • India vs England: Hence, when it comes to comparing the two, Bell, one of England's finest players of spin, is aware of the traits that made both Ashwin and Harbhajan stand out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vivo will return as IPL's title sponsor for the 2021 edition. (IPL)
Vivo will return as IPL's title sponsor for the 2021 edition. (IPL)
cricket

Covid-19 could spike Mumbai’s IPL-14 chances

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:59 AM IST
  • Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata have been earmarked as the five venues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Inzamam-Ul-Haq. (Getty Images)
File image of Inzamam-Ul-Haq. (Getty Images)
cricket

Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • India vs England: The latest to weigh in on the pitch debate is former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who has blatantly expressed that such a wicket is not good for the health of Test cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zak Crawley(ECB)
Zak Crawley(ECB)
cricket

England's Crawley expects 'very similar pitch' but 'slightly easier to bat on'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:44 PM IST
India vs England: Quizzed whether batting will be easier in the final Test as it will be a red ball game again, the young opener answered in affirmative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja(Twitter)
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja(Twitter)
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja returns to the field after thumb surgery - WATCH

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:21 PM IST
Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on day 3 of the third Test against Australia in Sydney. Later, he was taken for the mandatory scans and the results showed that he had dislocated his thumb.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah: File photo(REUTERS)
Jasprit Bumrah: File photo(REUTERS)
cricket

Bumrah has taken leave to prepare for marriage: Reports

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Bumrah played two Tests in the ongoing four-match series against England and he returned with four wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Kings Satish Menon (2nd from left) has explained the reason behind two major signings. (Punjab Kings/Twitter)
Punjab Kings Satish Menon (2nd from left) has explained the reason behind two major signings. (Punjab Kings/Twitter)
cricket

'He has ability to finish games': Kings' reason behind 2 big signings explained

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:23 AM IST
IPL 2021: Not only did Punjab Kings fill all nine slots, they saved themselves 18.80 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian batsmen Shreyas Iyer (L) and Shikhar Dhawan (R)(Shikhar Dhawan / Twitter)
Indian batsmen Shreyas Iyer (L) and Shikhar Dhawan (R)(Shikhar Dhawan / Twitter)
cricket

Iyer, Dhawan take 11-hour road trip to join Team India in Ahmedabad

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a story to update his fans about his travel with Shikhar Dhawan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane: File Photo(PTI)
Ajinkya Rahane: File Photo(PTI)
cricket

‘Winning the WTC is equal to winning the World Cup’: Ajinkya Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Team India either needs to win or draw the fourth and the final Test against England in Ahmedabad in order to secure their berth in the grand finale of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted this photo on Instagram(Instagram/Michael Vaughan)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted this photo on Instagram(Instagram/Michael Vaughan)
cricket

India vs England: Vaughan posts photo in dug-up soil to take a dig at pitch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:54 PM IST
  • Vaughan's reaction comes after India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series after beating England within two days in the third Test match in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative photo(AP)
Representative photo(AP)
cricket

Three more COVID-19 positive cases in PSL: PCB

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • One unnamed player was from Islamabad United, while the other two's names and teams were not identified by Pakistan Cricket Board media and communications director Sami Ul Hasan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravichandran Ashwin: File photo(PTI)
Ravichandran Ashwin: File photo(PTI)
cricket

‘He wants to be the best’: Laxman hails Ashwin’s ‘critical planning & execution'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:55 PM IST
While speaking on Star Sports, Laxman pointed out how Ashwin troubled someone ‘as great as’ Steve Smith during the Australia tour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin has picked up 24 wickets in the series. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin has picked up 24 wickets in the series. (Getty Images)
cricket

'No shame in being beaten by Ashwin': Atherton says India spinner rare to

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • India vs England: Ashwin has proven he's a beast on home soil, which is why Atherton reckons there is absolutely nothing surprising seeing him thrive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP