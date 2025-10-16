Search Search
Thursday, Oct 16, 2025
India rule in ICC Player of the Month Awards: Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana take the crown

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 09:57 pm IST

Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana were named ICC Players of the Month for September 2025 after stellar performances.

Star Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana were the ICC Men's and Women's Players of the Month for September 2025, respectively, following their exceptional performances in the Asia Cup and the home ODI series against Australia.

Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana
Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana

The duo was a cut above the rest during the month, with both playing key roles in India’s recent white-ball successes. While Abhishek dazzled with his explosive strokeplay in the Asia Cup, Mandhana continued her rich vein of form against a strong Australian side, showcasing her class and consistency.

Abhishek Sharma: Asia Cup Hero

Abhishek Sharma amassed 314 runs in seven matches during September at an impressive average of 44.85 and a staggering strike rate of 200, underlining his impact as a game-changer at the top of the order. His performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award in the Asia Cup, where India emerged victorious.

The 25-year-old’s efforts also saw him achieve the highest-ever rating points in T20I batting rankings, surpassing previous records and cementing his place as one of the most explosive batters in the format.

"It feels great to win this ICC award and I am happy that it has come for some important matches that I could help win," Abhishek said after receiving the honour.

"I am proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult of situations. Our recent track record in T20Is reflects our outstanding team culture and positive mindset."

Abhishek won the award ahead of teammate Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett.

Smriti Mandhana: Dominant Against Australia

On the women’s side, Smriti Mandhana was a runaway winner after her commanding performances in the ODI series against Australia. The Indian vice-captain scored 308 runs in four matches at a phenomenal average of 77 and a strike rate of 135.68.

Mandhana notched scores of 58, 117, and 125 in the three-match series and created history by recording the fastest century by an Indian batter — reaching three figures in just 50 balls during the final ODI.

Currently leading India’s campaign in the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, Mandhana said the award motivates her to keep improving.

"A recognition like this pushes me to keep growing and evolving as a player. My aim has always been to deliver my best and win matches for the team," she said.

Mandhana beat competition from Tazmin Brits of South Africa and Sidra Amin of Pakistan to clinch the award.

Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill stay updated with including IND vs WI Live Score
