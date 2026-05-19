India squad for Afghanistan series LIVE Updates: Bumrah's workload call awaits as Rohit, Hardik fitness worries linger

India squad Announcement Live: India's next selection meeting arrives amid a deceptively small series that carries a much larger shadow. The senior men's team selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is expected to pick India's squads today for the home assignment against Afghanistan, which begins with a one-off Test in New Chandigarh from June 6, followed by three ODIs in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai. On paper, it is a four-match bilateral series after the IPL. In reality, it is the first major checkpoint in India's post-IPL planning, with workload, format priorities and the road to the next ODI World Cup all entering the room together. ...Read More

The sharpest focus will be on Jasprit Bumrah. With the Test not part of the World Test Championship cycle and the IPL squeezing the recovery window, India must decide whether their premier fast bowler needs protection, rhythm, or a carefully limited role across formats. Shubman Gill is expected to lead the side, but the larger intrigue sits around the support cast. KL Rahul remains central to the wicketkeeper-batter plan, while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have pushed themselves into the conversation. Rishabh Pant's place, after an uneven IPL, could come under scrutiny. The spin-bowling all-rounder slot also has weight, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel placed in a debate that is no longer just about reputation but about ODI tempo and future use.

There will be eyes on the calls taken around Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, too. While Rohit Sharma remained unavailable for a major part of the IPL 2026 with an injury sustained at the beginning of the tournament, Hardik Pandya has not featured for the Mumbai Indians in the last few games.