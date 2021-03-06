India to face New Zealand in World Test Championship final at Lord's
Virat Kohli-led Team India booked a spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) after they defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the 4th Test at Motera in Ahmedabad. After taking a lead of 160 runs, India bowled out the Joe Root-led side for 135 to seal a thumping victory and sealed the series 3-1.
Before the start of the 4th Test, India were at top of the ICC World Test Championship table with 71 percentage points after winning the Day/Night Test by 10 wickets.
Also read: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel star as India beat England in 4th Test to win series 3-1
But despite being on top of the table, India needed to win or draw the 4th Test. If Kohli & co. had suffered a defeat, Australia, who were at the third position with 69.2 percentage points, would have qualified for the final of the tournament.
Now, India will face Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the WTC final which will take place at Lord's between June 18-June 22.
The story is perfect as India had suffered a harrowing 2-0 series defeat at the hands of New Zealand in February 2020.
At the start of the series, India suffered a setback when they lost the first Test against England by 227 runs. Another defeat in the series would have ended India's hopes of playing in the WTC final. But the Kohli-led team bounced back, winning the remaining matches, and ensuring a spot in the summit clash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar picks most wickets by Indian in debut series involving 4 matches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricketing fraternity lauds Gavaskar on 50th anniversary of Test debut
- Here’s how the cricketing fraternity wished Sunil Gavaskar on the 50th anniversary of his Test debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to face New Zealand in World Test Championship final at Lord's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India outclass England by inn & 25 runs to win series 3-1, qualify for WTC final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Axar, Ashwin have spun a web around England batsman entire series': Gavaskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wasim Jaffer takes dig at visitors, says pitch difficult to complain about
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He really deserved it': Laxman on Sundar missing out on 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All of sudden sport in India had new meaning: Sachin pays tribute to his 'hero'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gavaskar felicitated by BCCI on 50th anniversary of Test debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Left him high & dry': Swann says he 'felt' bad for Sundar who missed out on ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Have England got a player who can produce that': Lloyd hails Pant's ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington Sundar left stranded on 96* as India bowled out for 365
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strauss says England player's performance in 4th Test was 'painful to watch'
- Former England skipper Andrew Strauss wasn't happy with his performance as he said that the player is lacking confidence on the biggest stage of all.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Question of ego that a small kid played reverse sweep against such big bowler'
- India vs England: In the first ball of the 83rd over of the Indian innings, Pant played the reverse sweep off Anderson that flew over the slips and to the boundary on Day 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox