India cricket team celebrate.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

India to face New Zealand in World Test Championship final at Lord's

Now, India will face Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the WTC final which will take place at Lord's between June 18-June 22.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:55 PM IST

Virat Kohli-led Team India booked a spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) after they defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the 4th Test at Motera in Ahmedabad. After taking a lead of 160 runs, India bowled out the Joe Root-led side for 135 to seal a thumping victory and sealed the series 3-1.

Before the start of the 4th Test, India were at top of the ICC World Test Championship table with 71 percentage points after winning the Day/Night Test by 10 wickets.

Also read: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel star as India beat England in 4th Test to win series 3-1

But despite being on top of the table, India needed to win or draw the 4th Test. If Kohli & co. had suffered a defeat, Australia, who were at the third position with 69.2 percentage points, would have qualified for the final of the tournament.

Now, India will face Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the WTC final which will take place at Lord's between June 18-June 22.

The story is perfect as India had suffered a harrowing 2-0 series defeat at the hands of New Zealand in February 2020.

At the start of the series, India suffered a setback when they lost the first Test against England by 227 runs. Another defeat in the series would have ended India's hopes of playing in the WTC final. But the Kohli-led team bounced back, winning the remaining matches, and ensuring a spot in the summit clash.

