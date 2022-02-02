India U19 vs Australia U19 Live Streaming ICC World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Match 2: When and where to watch on TV & online

India vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Match 2: Heavyweights India and Australia take on each other in the second Super League semifinal of the Under-19 World Cup. India, the four-time champions, started the tournament on the right note, overcoming a competitive South African side by 45 runs. Five members of the squad were unavailable for their second group clash against Ireland on January 19 after a COVID outbreak. But the setback didn't affect the Nishant Sindhu-led unit, which crushed the opposition by 174 runs. The situation against Uganda was no different. But a spirited Indian team registered a record win against Uganda and then prevailed over Bangladesh to win by five wickets in a tricky run-chase. Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa have fared well in the batting department while the bowling unit has been marshalled by Ravi Kumar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and spinners Vicky Ostwal & Kaushal Tambe. Back to the full-strength squad, the Indian colts are set to face formidable Australian opposition. This is the fourth time in a row that India will be appearing in the last-four stage of the competition. Two-time champions Australia, on the other hand, will look to topple the favourites and inch closer towards the title.

Where is India U19 vs Australia U19 match taking place?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 match will take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua

At what time does the India U19 vs Australia U19 match begin?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 match begins at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday (February 2).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India U19 vs Australia U19 match?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 will be aired live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

How to watch the India U19 vs Australia U19 match online?

The online streaming of the India U19 vs Australia U19 match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

