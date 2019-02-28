India vs Australia: India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI; experiments to continue

After the loss in the T20I series, Indian captain Virat Kohli said that he is not too bothered with this loss as the focus is on the World Cup, which is what makes the upcoming ODI series very important for the Indian side. This is their final chance to identify players and be close to naming a squad for the marquee tournament.

Here we take a look at India’s predicted XI for the first ODI match.

Rohit Sharma

The right-hander was rested for the final T20I and should be back facing the new ball. He was good in Australia and New Zealand and in familiar conditions, should be one of India’s biggest match-winner at the top of the order.

Shikhar Dhawan

Unlike Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan was not in the best of forms in New Zealand and struggled to get going in Bengaluru in the second T20I. With KL Rahul back in form and looking good, another bleak show could well prove costly for the left-hander. However, his record in ICC tournaments should hold him in good stead.

Virat Kohli

The skipper showed his class and pedigree in Bengaluru and he now walks into his preferred format. He was brilliant in Australia and New Zealand and after being rested for the latter half in New Zealand, Kohli would be very keen to hit the ground running before the World Cup.

KL Rahul

After a miserable time in Australia with the Test team, KL Rahul hit his straps in the 2 T20Is. He was the best batsman on show across the two ODIs and hence, India could give him another go in the middle order in order to test him. Also, his form here could make him the 3rd opener in the World Cup squad.

Ambati Rayudu

The right-hander received plenty of backing from his captain and he vindicated all the trust by playing a couple of brilliant knocks in New Zealand and Australia. In order to accommodate Rahul, he could be pushed down to number 5 and this provides him with another opportunity to stake his claim in the middle order and then assume the role of finisher later in the innings.

MS Dhoni

The selectors want to give the seasoned campaigner as much game time as possible and hence, his form and performance in this series will be critical to India’s cause. With the IPL coming up, Dhoni will get plenty of opportunities to find his mojo back, but in ODI cricket, this could be his final series.

Vijay Shankar

In the absence of Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar will the all-rounder in India’s squad and the young man has shown the ability to be a good bat and a decent bowler. This series could well put him on that flight to London later this year.

Kuldeep Yadav

Virat Kohli’s X-factor in the middle overs, Kuldeep Yadav was rested for the T20I series and should be fresh and raring to go in the ODI series. He troubled Australia in Australia earlier this year and on conducive pitches, his guile could be the trump card for India.

Mohammed Shami

He was India’s best bowler in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in Australia and New Zealand and hence, Shami will be under pressure to keep the performances rolling in. His form was a big plus for India, and Kohli would hope, he continues taking wickets in the series.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Along with Kuldeep, Chahal has been India’s attacking weapons in the middle overs over the last 15 months and they will be the biggest trump cards for the side even in the World Cup. This home series will be their biggest chance to weave a web around the Australian batting together.

Jasprit Bumrah

Fresh and ready after the rest, Jasprit Bumrah gave glimpses of his ability in the 2 T20Is and he will be the big threat even in the ODIs. With the rest given to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the onus will be on Bumrah to get the early wickets and then control the death overs.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 16:57 IST