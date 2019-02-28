IPL 2019: Virat Kohli questions Jasprit Bumrah - ‘Are you sledging your own captain?’

With the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League round the corner, the mind games have begun and with Mumbai Indians start Jasprit Bumrah challenging Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has struck back. While Bumrah had said that he is looking to unleash himself on the world’s best batsman and India teammate Kohli, the RCB skipper has replied asking if the pacer was trying to sledge his skipper. But he goes on to smile and says that he is looking forward to the challenge albeit the pacer shouldn’t look for any favours.

In the latest promotion video for the upcoming IPL campaign, Kohli challenged Bumrah to come onto the ground and show him what the pacer has in his kitty.

“Cheeku bhaiya! Apne captain ko sledge karega? Chal, aakhir seekh gaya tu. Bas Cheeku bhaiya se koi udhaari expect mat karna. (Cheeku bro! Are you sledging your own captain? (Smiles) Cool, you have finally learnt. But remember one thing, don’t expect any favours from your bro),” he said.

Earlier, Bumrah — who is the world’s number 1 ODI bowler — says in the promo that he won’t become the best in the world till he gets the better of the best batsman in the world. Bumrah refers to Kohli as Cheeku bhaiya in the video which is the Indian skipper’s nickname.

“World ka best bowler? Nahi yaar. Abhi toh world ke best batsman ke dande udana baaki he (World’s best bowler? Not yet. I still have to make a mess of the wickets of world’s best batsman),” Bumrah is heard as saying in the official broadcaster’s promo.

“Aa raha hu Cheeku bhaiya, aur iss baar aap meri team mein bhi nahin rahenge (I am coming for you and this time we won’t even be teammates).”

Australian pacer Pat Cummins had also praised the Indian pacer after the first T20I saying that Bumrah’s pace and accuracy has made him a serious threat in all three formats. Bumrah almost brought India back into the game in the opening T20I by taking two wickets in the 19th over.

“He is obviously a class act. Two of the basics he does really well is that he bowls fast and he bowls accurately. Anyone who does that in world cricket will pose a real challenge for the batsmen. He has got a great slower ball, seems to have a great cricketing brain, executes his skills really well,” Cummins said.

“He has done really well in all three formats and the one to watch out for.”

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 12:55 IST