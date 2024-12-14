India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: ‘Bowling day’ predicted as dark rain clouds float over the Gabba
- 5:06 AM IST, Dec 14 All on Jasprit Bumrah's shoulders...
- 4:56 AM IST, Dec 14 Yashasvi Jaiswal's golden year
- 4:51 AM IST, Dec 14 Can Yashasvi Jaiswal bounce back?
- 4:41 AM IST, Dec 14 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's underwhelming 2024 numbers
- 4:34 AM IST, Dec 14 India's seniormost batters' struggles
- 4:26 AM IST, Dec 14 The Gabba breached twice in four years
- 4:14 AM IST, Dec 14 The latest on the weather in Brisbane...
- 4:07 AM IST, Dec 14 A mini war of words between Gill and Cummins
- 3:57 AM IST, Dec 14 India at the Gabba
- 3:51 AM IST, Dec 14 Whither does the weather stand?
- 3:38 AM IST, Dec 14 Australia XI
- 3:31 AM IST, Dec 14 India full squad
- 3:30 AM IST, Dec 14 Welcome to the Gabbatoir!
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: With the series levelled a 1-1, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is now practically a three-match series, with the iconic Gabba in Brisbane playing host to the 3rd Test. India was the last team to beat Australia at the Gabba when they registered a historic win in 2021. From that squad, most are here - Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, all of whom would be expecting an encore.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Rishabh Pant’s winning runs down the ground at the Gabba in the fading Brisbane sunlight is a moment caught in time in the minds of cricket fans, particularly for India. With that boundary, India sealed a famous Test win, a famous series win, and maybe even signalled a changing of the guard as they established themselves as the cricket powerhouse for the foreseeable future....Read More
The Gabba will once again play host to an all-important Test match with a series hinging on it, and more ramifications to the result than just which team wins it. Nearly four years on from that moment, India return to the Gabba for a Test match, looking to recreate the heroics of that famous Test match and give themselves an advantage in this iteration of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Australia fought back into the series with a statement ten-wicket victory at the Adelaide Oval, using the pink ball to run through India’s batting order in both innings, with no Indian batter scoring a half-century in the second match. With the bat, Travis Head was the star in his hometown, scoring a terrific century at nearly run-a-ball as he continued his one-man crusade against Indian bowling. Head’s 140 means that he is now the biggest threat that India will face, and a lot of the thinking before the match will be regarding how to deal with the South Australian southpaw.
Another piece of confidence for Australia is the quality that the pace bowling has shown in three of the four Indian innings so far. Outside India's fantastic second shift in Perth, where centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli left Australia scratching their heads, Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc showed that they have the potential to burn through the batting in supporting conditions with twin five-fers in Adelaide. While Scott Boland was also great in Adelaide, they will also be boosted by the return of Josh Hazlewood to the mix.
The greater question for Australia will be the batting. While there were more positive signs with the innings of Head and Marnus Labuschagne in Adelaide, as well as rookie opener Nathan McSweeney slowly finding his feat, the Aussie batting hasn’t quite clicked in conjunction with each other. More will be expected from the experienced duo of Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith, while they will also hope that Alex Carey regains his lower order form from earlier in 2024.
Batting concern, however, will be much greater in the Indian camp. India combined for only 375 runs in their two innings at the Adelaide Oval, and while conditions were threatening, they were by no means that dangerous for batters. There were dual failures for India’s senior batters in Virat Kohli at one of his favourite overseas grounds, as well as captain Rohit Sharma upon his return to the Indian team. Any hopes of success for India will depend on one if not both of those batters managing to battle through and find some runs.
Rohit will be returning to the top of the order as per reports, where he will hope to be more comfortable after looking extremely tentative in the middle order. Rohit has struggled for runs in recent months, and his captaincy is also under fire with four consecutive losses in Test cricket. He will want to put up a solid and silence critics, with the awareness that a loss here would put even more scrutiny on him over the rest of the series.
India’s young guns in Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have both gotten off to regular starts with the bat, but will know that translating that to a big score is essential against a potent Australian attack which feasts on fresh batters at the crease. With Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and KL Rahul all having shown form, India will also demand more consistency from the batting unit as a whole to try and ensure they’re not behind the eight ball throughout the Test match.
One change India will potentially make is bringing in Akash Deep for Harshit Rana, a move which bolsters the pace attack with more experience and potentially also provides a tougher test for the likes of Head, who could be rushed by Akash Deep’s skiddy nature. The pacer also provides handy slogging at the death, which could give India the bonus of runs from the tail which were so crucial at the Gabba last time out. It will also be down to Akash and Reddy with the ball to ensure that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have support in the pace attack, with the lack of reliable pace depth and the under-use of resources hurting India in Adelaide.
Lastly, both teams will have their minds on the World Test Championship permutations heading into this Test as well. Australia know that if they win this match, India will need to win in both Melbourne and Sydney to stand a chance of still qualifying for the finals at Lord’s, meaning it could well be a knockout blow. Meanwhile, India have to ensure they produce two wins from the remaining three matches, meaning they will earn some wiggle room if they produce a result in Brisbane, leaving plenty to fight for at the Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests over the rest of this enthralling series.
Below are a few pointers regarding the India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1:
- Australia have brought Josh Hazlewood back in their Playing XI
- India are likely to make 2 changes, with Akash Deep and Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja coming in for Harshit Rana and Ravichandran Ashwin.
- India have fond memories of this venue, for it was at this very stadium four years back that they scripted a heist for the ages.
- Rain is on the horizon on Day 1.
- Expect the GABBA to have plenty of bounce and carry, making life tough for batters.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: All on Jasprit Bumrah's shoulders...
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: The fact that India won at the Gabba in 2021 with a fast bowling lineup led by Mohammed Siraj, playing his first Test series, and consisting of T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and an injured Navdeep Saini led to justified optimism of the team's depth in that department. Considering the evidence thus far in this series, though, reality hasn't quite lived up to those expectations.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal's golden year
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Regardless of what happens in this Test, 2024 will be remembered as the year when Yashasvi Jaiswal announced himself as an all-format monster. Granted that he is yet to play an ODI but Jaiswal ends 2024 with a career average of 54.89 in 16 Tests and career strike rate of 164.31 in 23 T20Is.
Jaiswal has scored 1304 runs in the 25 Test innings he has played this year at an average of 54.33 and an incredible strike rate of 72.56. He has scored seven half-centuries and three centuries. Of those tons, the one in Perth is the only one he couldn't convert into a double century.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Can Yashasvi Jaiswal bounce back?
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal has had the kind of year that batters can only dream of in Test cricket, let alone one who is yet to touch 20 international caps in the format. He bounced back from coping a duck in his first senior innings in Australia by scoring an imperious 161 in 297 balls in the second innings in Perth. Then he, like most of his teammates, found the pink ball a bit too much to handle, falling for scores of 0 and 24 in Adelaide. Now we are back to the red-ball stuff and Australia are perfectly aware of how dangerous it can be to allow Jaiswal time at the crease. Can he bounce back?
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's underwhelming 2024 numbers
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: There has been a lot of Test cricket for India this year and their seniormost batters didn't quite arrive to the party. In 12 Tests, Rohit Sharma has scored 597 runs at a paltry average of 27.13. Take out the two centuries he has scored and Rohit has made just 363 runs in the rest of the 10 Tests he played in. For all the talk of him taking a more aggressive approach to Test batting this year, Rohit's strike rate stands at just 65.60 - Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored his 1304 runs in 13 Tests this year at 72.56. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has scored 373 runs in eight Tests at an average of just 26.64. 100 of those runs came in an unbeaten century in Perth.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: India's seniormost batters' struggles
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: It would've been unimaginable to use the word "inconsistent" to describe Virat Kohli when he was scoring centuries and knocking off records for fun before 2020 but that is pretty much what we have seen from the former Indian captain in Test cricket in recent years. Current captain Rohit Sharma seemed to have finally found his footing in the format after famously struggling in it for years before 2019 but he too hasn't been among the runs this year.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir did say before the start of the New Zealand series that for India, the batters simply set up the game and it is the bowlers who win you matches. While the logic behind that theory is sound, it cannot possibly be an excuse for batters to reduce the value of their wickets - bowlers can't really win you matches if the batters can't score runs. And in arguably one of the toughest tours in international cricket, it isn't much of a surprise that fans expect their side's senior batters to lead the way.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: The Gabba breached twice in four years
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Nobody had beaten Australia in a Test match at the Gabba for 33 years between November 1988 and January 2021. And then, they were beaten twice. The first time by an Indian team who were forced to play a second string, some would even say third string, bowling attack. The second time by the West Indies, not the world-beaters that last celebrated at the Gabba, but the long-suffering version of the side whose Test credentials have been questioned at times in recent years. In many ways, the West Indies upstaged India. They were the first side to beat Australia in a pink-ball Test played anywhere in Australia. That was also their first Test win against Australia since 2003 and ther first Test win in the country since 1997. All this despite most players in the team hardly having any experience in international cricket.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: The latest on the weather in Brisbane...
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: While there have been showers in parts of the city, it has to be noted that the area around the Gabba hasn't received any. Now, with just a few minutes over an hour to go for the toss, it is cloudy but no signs of rain yet. Keep your fingers crossed.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: A mini-war of words between Gill and Cummins
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill were known to share a good bond while playing for KKR and the latter's little jibe at the Australian captain yesterday in his press conference was made with a smile on his face. The topic was Cummins saying that Australia could use the short ball often as it had given them significant success in the Adelaide Test.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: India at the Gabba
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: The Gabba is where it all started for this rivalry, it was where India faced Australia for the first time in international cricket in their first tour to a country apart from England way back in December 1947. As is the case with most international sides, India's overall history at the venue isn't a pretty one but all the previous defeats are quite significantly overshadowed by their extraordinary heist in 2021.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Whither does the weather stand?
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: There is a significant threat of rain hanging over the first day and the match itself as a whole. Parts of the city is receiving showers at this very moment in fact.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Australia XI
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Pat Cummins said yesterday that Josh Hazlewood is returning to the side in place of Scott Boland.
Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: India full squad
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Welcome to the Gabbatoir!
The Brisbane Cricket Ground in Woolloongabba, better known forever as simply the Gabba, was a ground where a win for Australia was taken for granted, as evidenced by Tim Paine's sledge to Ravichandran Ashwin during India's last tour of the country in 2020/21. And then, that fortress was destroyed not just once but twice, by two teams one would've never backed to win any Test in Australia, let alone at the Gabba. Australia now have the chance to re-establish that fortress as they face one of those two teams once again in a Test match at the Gabba while India are out to reinforce it. The additional stake, of course, is a place in the WTC final and the series lead. Stay tuned for more updates!