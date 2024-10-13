India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co face uphill task against AUS
India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Here you can follow live score and updates of Group A match from Sharjah.
India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have managed to bounce back and put their campaign back on track after losing their opening match and now they face an uphill task against Australia in the Group A clash of Women's T20 World Cup. India have won their last two matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka convincingly, but it won't be the same when they face Australia, who have been a force to reckon with in the last few years....Read More
India started their campaign with a sluggish performance in the match against New Zealand and lost the tie by a big margin, but the bowlers helped them bounce back with a win over Pakistan. However, their batting still looked sluggish against Pakistan, but they did a terrific job against Sri Lanka to make a big statement with half-centuries from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana.
Meanwhile Australia, with six points from three matches and an impressive net run rate of 2.786, have all but qualified for the semifinals, leaving India, New Zealand and Pakistan to fight out for the remaining spot.
However, the defending champions suffered two injury setbacks during Friday’s victory over Pakistan, with skipper Alyssa Healy exiting the field due to an "acute injury to her right foot" and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her shoulder.
Meanwhile, the Women in Blue registered a massive 82-run win over Sri Lanka - their biggest win (by run margin) in the T20 World Cup history, which helped them convert their net run rate from negative to positive.
The win also elevated them to second place in Group A, just behind Australia, who are undefeated in the tournament. But India, who are on 4 points, will need a win to keep their knockout aspirations alive as New Zealand have one more game in hand and can also reach a total of 6 points.
If that's the scenario, qualification will hinge on the net run rate. While India currently holds a 0.567 NRR, New Zealand (-0.050) could surpass Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. with substantial victories over the struggling Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
"We all know that net run rate is going on and we keep playing it. And I think if you are playing in the Indian team, you don't need to tell us that you're below the NRR. Because everyone is very mature and everyone is seeing everything. So, I think it's not something to say. But of course, we have the NRR in our minds. And we'll keep a focus on it," Shafali Verma said as quoted by the ICC.
