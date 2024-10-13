Explore
    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co face uphill task against AUS

    By Aditya Maheshwari
    Oct 13, 2024 4:49 PM IST
    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have to register a big win over Australia to make their case strong.
    Key Events
    Summary

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Here you can follow live score and updates of Group A match from Sharjah.

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Follow INDW vs AUSW latest updates.

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have managed to bounce back and put their campaign back on track after losing their opening match and now they face an uphill task against Australia in the Group A clash of Women's T20 World Cup. India have won their last two matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka convincingly, but it won't be the same when they face Australia, who have been a force to reckon with in the last few years....Read More

    India started their campaign with a sluggish performance in the match against New Zealand and lost the tie by a big margin, but the bowlers helped them bounce back with a win over Pakistan. However, their batting still looked sluggish against Pakistan, but they did a terrific job against Sri Lanka to make a big statement with half-centuries from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana.

    Meanwhile Australia, with six points from three matches and an impressive net run rate of 2.786, have all but qualified for the semifinals, leaving India, New Zealand and Pakistan to fight out for the remaining spot.

    However, the defending champions suffered two injury setbacks during Friday’s victory over Pakistan, with skipper Alyssa Healy exiting the field due to an "acute injury to her right foot" and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her shoulder.

    Meanwhile, the Women in Blue registered a massive 82-run win over Sri Lanka - their biggest win (by run margin) in the T20 World Cup history, which helped them convert their net run rate from negative to positive.

    The win also elevated them to second place in Group A, just behind Australia, who are undefeated in the tournament. But India, who are on 4 points, will need a win to keep their knockout aspirations alive as New Zealand have one more game in hand and can also reach a total of 6 points.

    If that's the scenario, qualification will hinge on the net run rate. While India currently holds a 0.567 NRR, New Zealand (-0.050) could surpass Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. with substantial victories over the struggling Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

    "We all know that net run rate is going on and we keep playing it. And I think if you are playing in the Indian team, you don't need to tell us that you're below the NRR. Because everyone is very mature and everyone is seeing everything. So, I think it's not something to say. But of course, we have the NRR in our minds. And we'll keep a focus on it," Shafali Verma said as quoted by the ICC.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 13, 2024 4:49 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: What if India lose to Australia?

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: If India lose to Australia: This would leave India, with just four points at the end of their Group A campaign, desperately hoping for a Pakistan victory against New Zealand. They will be eliminated if Sophie Devine's side wins against Pakistan.

    Oct 13, 2024 4:39 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Onus on IND's top-order to deliver

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Indian top-order fired against Sri Lanka with half-centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, while Shafali Verma also scored 43. It would be crucial for the Women in Blue that the top-order continues their form against a fierce Australian bowling attack.

    Oct 13, 2024 4:28 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia leading Group A

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia, with six points from three matches and an impressive net run rate of 2.786, have all but qualified for the semifinals, leaving India, New Zealand and Pakistan to fight out for the remaining spot.

    Oct 13, 2024 4:14 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Tahlia McGrath to lead if Alyssa Healy misses out

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: If Alyssa Healy misses out, Australia will face the challenge of finding a new captain, wicketkeeper, and opening batter, significantly reshaping their lineup. Beth Mooney will take over the wicket-keeping duties. But vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, who is expected to lead the side against India, insists Australia are ready to call on their squad strength.

    Oct 13, 2024 4:00 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: IND need a big win

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India, who are on 4 points, will need a win to keep their knockout aspirations alive as New Zealand have one more game in hand and can also reach a total of 6 points.

    If that's the scenario, qualification will hinge on the net run rate. While India currently holds a 0.567 NRR, New Zealand (-0.050) could surpass Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. with substantial victories over the struggling Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

    Oct 13, 2024 3:50 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Tayla Vlaeminck ruled out

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: A big blow for Australia as Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup after sustaining a shoulder injury against Pakistan. Cricket Australia has announced Heather Graham as her replacement.

    Oct 13, 2024 3:41 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Hello and Welcome

    India vs Australia Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup match from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

    T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table

    See all
    1
    India
    AUS-W
    6Points
    3Played
    3Won
    +2.786NRR
    Recent form
    WWW
    2
    India
    IND-W
    4Points
    3Played
    2Won
    +0.576NRR
    Recent form
    WWL
    3
    India
    NZ-W
    4Points
    3Played
    2Won
    +0.282NRR
    Recent form
    WLW
    4
    India
    PAK-W
    2Points
    3Played
    1Won
    -0.488NRR
    Recent form
    LLW
    5
    India
    SL-W
    0Points
    4Played
    0Won
    -2.173NRR
    Recent form
    LLLL
