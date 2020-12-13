India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant or Wriddhiman Saha? Hanuma Vihari weighs in on India’s ‘happy headache’ ahead of Adelaide Test

cricket

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 19:54 IST

The Indian cricket team will have a big call to make as they gear up for the upcoming pink-ball Test against Australia which kicks off from Thursday next week in Adelaide. It will be the first Test of the all-important four-match series and the game will be crucial for either of the teams to take an early advantage. From India’s point of view, it will be the only Test in which captain Virat Kohli will be playing as he has been granted a paternity leave and he will be returning home after Test.

So, with such heavy stakes in the game, it is extremely crucial for the teams to make their selections right for the playing XI. Australian team are in a bit of a bother with their opening pair due to David Warner getting ruled out due to groin injury and a question looming on young Will Pucovski’s fitness who was struck on the head by a Kartik Tyagi delivery in a practice game. Meanwhile, Cameron Green is also doubtful to play as he also suffered concussion during the Warm-Up match - and Rory Burns looked out of touch as well.

Luckily, in India’s case, there is a case of multiple choices when it comes to their wicketkeeping department. Both Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant showcased signs of form in the Practice Game with the bat - and it will be interesting to see who will get the nod in the first Test.

‘Healthy competition is always good for the team and I feel every spot, we have good competition. Its up to team management as to whom they want to pick,” India batsman Hanuma Vihari said.

“I feel both of them are in good form and its a tough call and good headache to have,” he further added.

Asked about skipper VIrat Kohli, Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin, Vihari said the veterans are sweating it out in the nets and are ready to come out all guns blazing on Thursday.

“They have been practising everyday in the nets and have been putting in the hardwork. We have played a Pink Test before this as well so they are used it and are practising every day. Being professionals they are the will be very well-equipped.

“The pace and bounce is totally different from the red ball, it comes on to the bat pretty well because of the shine or whatever the reason is.

“Under the lights it comes on to the bat even better. And there was a bit of the seam movement on the first day (at SCG) as well, getting used to it was a big challenge but now I feel as a team we are well prepared,” he signed off.