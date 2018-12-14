India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant’s chatter stings Virat Kohli at Perth

Rishabh Pant equalled a world record in the first Test at Adelaide as he claimed 11 dismissals to tie South Africa’s AB de Villiers and England’s Jack Russell. But apart from his role behind the stumps and as an aggressive batsman down the order, Pant was in the limelight for his continuous chatter behind the stumps.

Pant sledged the Aussies from time to time, both in Hindi and in English and some of them were gems, that brought a smile on the faces of those hearing him. The Indian wicket-keeper was at his best on Day 1 of the second Test at Perth too as he issued some words of wisdom and didn’t even spare his own captain.

In one of his exchanges with Virat Kohli, Pant told him that part-time spinner Hanuma Vihari needs to change his length in amazing fashion, which must have left the Indian captain stumped.

“He is bowling according to your plan. You only told him (Vihari) to make them cut (which got Marcus Harris’ wicket). Now please tell him to pitch it up.”

The interesting thing is that Vihari continued to bowl it a bit short outside the left-handed batsman’s off stump and Shaun Marsh went for a cut shot and got a thing edge, which Pant failed to hold on to. There was no deviation off the bat and Pant dropped an easy catch.

Screengrab of the moment when Rishabh Pant dropped Shaun Marsh. (Twitter)

Perhaps the young Indian wicket-keeper needs to focus more on his job rather than giving advice to the entire world.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 14:11 IST