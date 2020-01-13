India vs Australia: ‘When in Mumbai, Hitman is ready’ - Rohit Sharma 56 runs away from joining elite

cricket

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 14:40 IST

India will kick-start their ODI series against Australia in Mumbai and as has been the case over the last two to three years, the top order will hold the key to the success of the hosts. After a brief break in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma will be back in action and India would expect their vice-captain to hit the ground running. The opener needs 56 more runs to complete 9000 ODI runs - if he breaches this landmark, he will be the third fastest to get there. He also needs one more century to become the fourth batsman in the list of most centuries in ODI cricket.

He has enjoyed his time against Australia - his batting average them reads 61.72 as compared to his ODI batting average of 49.14.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of Mumbai ODI, Kohli stated he is ready to come down the batting line-up in order to accommodate the trio of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Kohli said he is not possessive about where he plays and he is willing to change it if it helps the team.

“Look, a guy in form is always good for the team. You obviously want to have the best players available and then chose from what the combination should be for the team. There might be a possibility that all three (Rohit, Shikhar and Rahul) might play,” Kohli told reporters in Mumbai.

“It will be interesting to see what balance we want to take in on the field,” Kohli said on the eve of the match. Asked if he would he be happy to bat lower down the order, Virat said,”Yeah, big possibility. I would be very happy to do so. Look I am not possessive about where I play. I am not insecure about where I bat.” he added.