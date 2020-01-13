e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘When in Mumbai, Hitman is ready’ - Rohit Sharma 56 runs away from joining elite

India vs Australia: ‘When in Mumbai, Hitman is ready’ - Rohit Sharma 56 runs away from joining elite

After a brief break in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma will be back in action and India would expect their vice-captain to hit the ground running.

cricket Updated: Jan 13, 2020 14:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Rohit Sharma
File image of Rohit Sharma(Getty Images)
         

India will kick-start their ODI series against Australia in Mumbai and as has been the case over the last two to three years, the top order will hold the key to the success of the hosts. After a brief break in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma will be back in action and India would expect their vice-captain to hit the ground running. The opener needs 56 more runs to complete 9000 ODI runs - if he breaches this landmark, he will be the third fastest to get there. He also needs one more century to become the fourth batsman in the list of most centuries in ODI cricket.

 

He has enjoyed his time against Australia - his batting average them reads 61.72 as compared to his ODI batting average of 49.14.

ALSO READ: ‘Not insecure about where I bat’ - Virat Kohli hints at change in his batting position

During the pre-match press conference ahead of Mumbai ODI, Kohli stated he is ready to come down the batting line-up in order to accommodate the trio of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Kohli said he is not possessive about where he plays and he is willing to change it if it helps the team.

“Look, a guy in form is always good for the team. You obviously want to have the best players available and then chose from what the combination should be for the team. There might be a possibility that all three (Rohit, Shikhar and Rahul) might play,” Kohli told reporters in Mumbai.

“It will be interesting to see what balance we want to take in on the field,” Kohli said on the eve of the match. Asked if he would he be happy to bat lower down the order, Virat said,”Yeah, big possibility. I would be very happy to do so. Look I am not possessive about where I play. I am not insecure about where I bat.” he added.

tags
top news
Prez Macron raised Kashmir with PM Modi, France says following issue ‘closely’
Prez Macron raised Kashmir with PM Modi, France says following issue ‘closely’
In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification
In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives: Report
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives: Report
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Sena’s Sanjay Raut keeps up attack over Shivaji book, asks BJP to clarify link
Sena’s Sanjay Raut keeps up attack over Shivaji book, asks BJP to clarify link
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news