India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal scalps six wickets in Melbourne ODI, scripts history

Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scripted history after scalping a six wicket-haul in the third and the final ODI against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG), on Friday. Chahal played a vital role in helping the ‘Men in Blue’ dismiss the Aussies for a sub-par score of 230.

Chahal ended the innings with stunning figures of 6/42 and he now holds the record of best figures by a spinner in Australia. Chahal went past Ravi Shastri, who scalped a five-wicket haul at the WACA in 1991.

Also, Chahal is now tied at the top-spot with former fast-bowler Ajit Agarkar in the list of best figures by an Indian bowler in Australia. Interestingly, Agarkar returned with the same figures as Chahal and that too at the same venue in 2004.

6/42: Yuzvendra Chahal (Melbourne, 2019)

6/42: Ajit Agarkar (Melbourne, 2004)

5/15: Ravi Shastri (Perth, 1991)

This is also Chahal’s best figures in the 50-over format of the game and he accounted for the wickets of Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Jhye Richardson and Adam Zampa. Chahal also became only the second spinner after South Africa’s Imran Tahir to scalp a fifer in both South Africa and Australia.

For Australia, Peter Handscomb top-scored with a fighting 58 while Shaun Marsh was the second-highest scorer for them at 39. Chahal’s six wickets makes him easily the best Indian bowlers on the day. Fast-bowling duo Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami scalped two wickets each.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 12:04 IST